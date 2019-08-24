St. Louis 6, Colorado 0

Colorado St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 0 4 0 Totals 28 6 6 6 Blackmon rf 3 0 0 0 Fowler rf 2 2 0 0 Story ss 4 0 1 0 Webb p 0 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 Murphy 1b 3 0 1 0 Muñoz ph-rf 1 0 0 0 McMahon 2b 3 0 0 0 Wong 2b 3 1 1 0 Desmond lf 3 0 1 0 Carpenter ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Wolters c 3 0 1 0 Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 1 1 Daza cf 3 0 0 0 Ozuna lf 3 0 2 2 Almonte p 0 0 0 0 DeJong ss 2 0 0 1 González p 2 0 0 0 Molina c 3 0 1 0 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 Edman 3b-2b 3 1 0 0 Shaw p 0 0 0 0 Bader cf 3 1 1 2 Hampson cf 1 0 0 0 Hudson p 2 0 0 0 Thomas ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Leone p 0 0 0 0

Colorado 000 000 000 — 0 St. Louis 220 010 10x — 6

DP_Colorado 1, St. Louis 2. LOB_Colorado 5, St. Louis 7. 2B_Murphy (29), Desmond (28). HR_Bader (7), Goldschmidt (29). SF_DeJong (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado González L,0-5 4 1-3 3 5 5 6 2 Johnson 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Shaw 1 0 0 0 1 0 Almonte 2 3 1 1 0 2

St. Louis Hudson W,13-6 6 2 0 0 3 2 Webb 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 Gallegos 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Leone 1 0 0 0 0 3

WP_González.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:59. A_42,102 (45,538).

