St. Louis 6, Colorado 0

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|4
|0
|
|Totals
|28
|6
|6
|6
|
|Blackmon rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fowler rf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Muñoz ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McMahon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wong 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Desmond lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Carpenter ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wolters c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Daza cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|Almonte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|DeJong ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|González p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Molina c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Edman 3b-2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bader cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Hampson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hudson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Thomas ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|St. Louis
|220
|010
|10x
|—
|6
DP_Colorado 1, St. Louis 2. LOB_Colorado 5, St. Louis 7. 2B_Murphy (29), Desmond (28). HR_Bader (7), Goldschmidt (29). SF_DeJong (4).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|González L,0-5
|4
|1-3
|3
|5
|5
|6
|2
|Johnson
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Shaw
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Almonte
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hudson W,13-6
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Webb
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gallegos
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Leone
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
WP_González.
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:59. A_42,102 (45,538).
