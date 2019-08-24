Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

St. Louis 6, Colorado 0

August 24, 2019 10:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Colorado St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 0 4 0 Totals 28 6 6 6
Blackmon rf 3 0 0 0 Fowler rf 2 2 0 0
Story ss 4 0 1 0 Webb p 0 0 0 0
Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0
Murphy 1b 3 0 1 0 Muñoz ph-rf 1 0 0 0
McMahon 2b 3 0 0 0 Wong 2b 3 1 1 0
Desmond lf 3 0 1 0 Carpenter ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Wolters c 3 0 1 0 Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 1 1
Daza cf 3 0 0 0 Ozuna lf 3 0 2 2
Almonte p 0 0 0 0 DeJong ss 2 0 0 1
González p 2 0 0 0 Molina c 3 0 1 0
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 Edman 3b-2b 3 1 0 0
Shaw p 0 0 0 0 Bader cf 3 1 1 2
Hampson cf 1 0 0 0 Hudson p 2 0 0 0
Thomas ph-rf 2 0 0 0
Leone p 0 0 0 0
Colorado 000 000 000 0
St. Louis 220 010 10x 6

DP_Colorado 1, St. Louis 2. LOB_Colorado 5, St. Louis 7. 2B_Murphy (29), Desmond (28). HR_Bader (7), Goldschmidt (29). SF_DeJong (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
González L,0-5 4 1-3 3 5 5 6 2
Johnson 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Shaw 1 0 0 0 1 0
Almonte 2 3 1 1 0 2
St. Louis
Hudson W,13-6 6 2 0 0 3 2
Webb 2-3 2 0 0 0 2
Gallegos 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Leone 1 0 0 0 0 3

WP_González.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Mike Estabrook.

Advertisement

T_2:59. A_42,102 (45,538).

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow