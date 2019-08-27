St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 11 6 5 5 Fowler rf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .247 Edman 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Thomas lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .316 Goldschmidt 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .258 Ozuna lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .273 Martínez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 DeJong ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .246 Molina c 3 3 3 3 1 0 .268 Carpenter 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .217 Bader cf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .211 Mikolas p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143 a-Wong ph-2b 2 0 2 2 0 0 .276

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 7 3 2 12 Grisham lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .226 b-Braun ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .287 Grandal c 4 1 1 2 0 2 .253 Yelich rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .330 Hiura 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .301 Thames 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .258 Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Piña ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Cain cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .252 Spangenberg 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .308 Arcia ss 3 0 1 1 1 1 .227 Houser p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .056 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pérez 1b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .244

St. Louis 000 010 302_6 11 0 Milwaukee 010 000 020_3 7 1

a-doubled for Mikolas in the 7th. b-flied out for Grisham in the 8th. c-struck out for Jackson in the 9th.

E_Arcia (12). LOB_St. Louis 7, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Wong (21), Molina (18), Bader (12). HR_Molina (7), off Houser; Molina (7), off Albers; Grandal (21), off Miller. RBIs_Molina 3 (46), Wong 2 (50), Bader (25), Arcia (47), Grandal 2 (63). SB_Hiura (9), Wong (18). CS_Fowler (3).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 4 (Mikolas, Edman, Martínez); Milwaukee 4 (Houser, Spangenberg, Thames, Pérez). RISP_St. Louis 2 for 7; Milwaukee 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Cain. GIDP_Ozuna, DeJong, Hiura.

DP_St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt); Milwaukee 4 (Grandal, Hiura, Grandal; Arcia, Hiura, Thames; Arcia, Hiura, Thames; Arcia, Hiura, Pérez).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mikolas, W, 8-13 6 4 1 1 0 10 95 4.32 Gallegos, H, 14 1 1 1 1 0 1 19 2.07 Miller, H, 22 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 14 3.63 Martínez, S, 16-19 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 35 3.53

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Houser 5 4 1 1 2 2 74 3.52 Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.76 Albers, L, 5-4 2-3 3 3 3 2 0 30 4.75 Pomeranz 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 16 2.92 Williams 1-3 3 2 2 1 1 26 4.50 Jackson 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 8 5.12

Inherited runners-scored_Miller 1-1, Martínez 1-0, Pomeranz 2-0, Jackson 3-0. HBP_Williams (Thomas). WP_Mikolas(2).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:27. A_36,690 (41,900).

