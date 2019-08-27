Listen Live Sports

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3

August 27, 2019 11:27 pm
 
1 min read
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 11 6 5 5
Fowler rf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .247
Edman 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Thomas lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .316
Goldschmidt 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .258
Ozuna lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .273
Martínez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
DeJong ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .246
Molina c 3 3 3 3 1 0 .268
Carpenter 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .217
Bader cf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .211
Mikolas p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143
a-Wong ph-2b 2 0 2 2 0 0 .276
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 7 3 2 12
Grisham lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .226
b-Braun ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .287
Grandal c 4 1 1 2 0 2 .253
Yelich rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .330
Hiura 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .301
Thames 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .258
Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Piña ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .221
Cain cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .252
Spangenberg 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .308
Arcia ss 3 0 1 1 1 1 .227
Houser p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .056
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pérez 1b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .244
St. Louis 000 010 302_6 11 0
Milwaukee 010 000 020_3 7 1

a-doubled for Mikolas in the 7th. b-flied out for Grisham in the 8th. c-struck out for Jackson in the 9th.

E_Arcia (12). LOB_St. Louis 7, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Wong (21), Molina (18), Bader (12). HR_Molina (7), off Houser; Molina (7), off Albers; Grandal (21), off Miller. RBIs_Molina 3 (46), Wong 2 (50), Bader (25), Arcia (47), Grandal 2 (63). SB_Hiura (9), Wong (18). CS_Fowler (3).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 4 (Mikolas, Edman, Martínez); Milwaukee 4 (Houser, Spangenberg, Thames, Pérez). RISP_St. Louis 2 for 7; Milwaukee 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Cain. GIDP_Ozuna, DeJong, Hiura.

DP_St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt); Milwaukee 4 (Grandal, Hiura, Grandal; Arcia, Hiura, Thames; Arcia, Hiura, Thames; Arcia, Hiura, Pérez).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mikolas, W, 8-13 6 4 1 1 0 10 95 4.32
Gallegos, H, 14 1 1 1 1 0 1 19 2.07
Miller, H, 22 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 14 3.63
Martínez, S, 16-19 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 35 3.53
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Houser 5 4 1 1 2 2 74 3.52
Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.76
Albers, L, 5-4 2-3 3 3 3 2 0 30 4.75
Pomeranz 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 16 2.92
Williams 1-3 3 2 2 1 1 26 4.50
Jackson 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 8 5.12

Inherited runners-scored_Miller 1-1, Martínez 1-0, Pomeranz 2-0, Jackson 3-0. HBP_Williams (Thomas). WP_Mikolas(2).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:27. A_36,690 (41,900).

