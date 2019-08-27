St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|11
|6
|5
|5
|
|Fowler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.247
|Edman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Thomas lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Martínez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|DeJong ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Molina c
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.268
|Carpenter 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Bader cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.211
|Mikolas p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|a-Wong ph-2b
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.276
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|2
|12
|
|Grisham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|b-Braun ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.253
|Yelich rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.330
|Hiura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Thames 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Pomeranz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Piña ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Spangenberg 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.227
|Houser p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.056
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pérez 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|St. Louis
|000
|010
|302_6
|11
|0
|Milwaukee
|010
|000
|020_3
|7
|1
a-doubled for Mikolas in the 7th. b-flied out for Grisham in the 8th. c-struck out for Jackson in the 9th.
E_Arcia (12). LOB_St. Louis 7, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Wong (21), Molina (18), Bader (12). HR_Molina (7), off Houser; Molina (7), off Albers; Grandal (21), off Miller. RBIs_Molina 3 (46), Wong 2 (50), Bader (25), Arcia (47), Grandal 2 (63). SB_Hiura (9), Wong (18). CS_Fowler (3).
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 4 (Mikolas, Edman, Martínez); Milwaukee 4 (Houser, Spangenberg, Thames, Pérez). RISP_St. Louis 2 for 7; Milwaukee 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Cain. GIDP_Ozuna, DeJong, Hiura.
DP_St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt); Milwaukee 4 (Grandal, Hiura, Grandal; Arcia, Hiura, Thames; Arcia, Hiura, Thames; Arcia, Hiura, Pérez).
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas, W, 8-13
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|10
|95
|4.32
|Gallegos, H, 14
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|2.07
|Miller, H, 22
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|14
|3.63
|Martínez, S, 16-19
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|35
|3.53
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|74
|3.52
|Guerra
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.76
|Albers, L, 5-4
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|30
|4.75
|Pomeranz
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.92
|Williams
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|26
|4.50
|Jackson
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|5.12
Inherited runners-scored_Miller 1-1, Martínez 1-0, Pomeranz 2-0, Jackson 3-0. HBP_Williams (Thomas). WP_Mikolas(2).
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:27. A_36,690 (41,900).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.