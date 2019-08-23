St. Louis 8, Colorado 3

Colorado St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 5 2 Totals 35 8 13 6 Tapia lf 4 0 1 0 Fowler rf 4 0 0 0 Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 Webb p 0 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 2 1 2 0 Gant p 0 0 0 0 Murphy 1b 3 1 0 0 Wong 2b 4 1 0 1 McMahon 2b 4 1 1 1 Goldschmidt 1b 5 1 2 0 Daza cf 3 0 1 0 Ozuna lf 3 2 2 3 Nuñez c 4 0 0 0 Muñoz ph-lf 1 0 1 0 Hampson ss 4 0 0 1 DeJong ss 4 0 1 1 Lambert p 2 0 0 0 Molina c 5 1 3 0 Parsons p 0 0 0 0 Edman 3b 5 2 2 0 Davis p 0 0 0 0 Bader cf 3 1 1 0 Desmond ph 1 0 0 0 Flaherty p 1 0 1 1 McGee p 0 0 0 0 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 Thomas ph-rf 0 0 0 0

Colorado 000 000 003 — 3 St. Louis 200 132 00x — 8

E_McMahon (10), Parsons (1). DP_Colorado 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Colorado 6, St. Louis 11. 2B_Edman (9), Ozuna (19). HR_Ozuna (24). SF_Flaherty (1). S_Flaherty (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado Lambert L,2-4 4 1-3 6 4 2 4 0 Parsons 1 2-3 5 4 2 0 0 Davis 1 0 0 0 1 0 McGee 1 2 0 0 0 1

St. Louis Flaherty W,8-6 6 3 0 0 1 9 Brebbia 1 0 0 0 0 1 Webb 1 0 0 0 0 1 Gant 1 2 3 2 2 1

HBP_Flaherty (Arenado), Lambert (Wong). WP_Parsons.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

Advertisement

T_3:02. A_40,829 (45,538).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.