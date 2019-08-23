St. Louis 8, Colorado 3

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|35
|8
|13
|6
|
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Fowler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Wong 2b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|
|McMahon 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Daza cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ozuna lf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|
|Nuñez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Muñoz ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hampson ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Lambert p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Molina c
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|Parsons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Edman 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bader cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Desmond ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flaherty p
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alonso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thomas ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Colorado
|000
|000
|003
|—
|3
|St. Louis
|200
|132
|00x
|—
|8
E_McMahon (10), Parsons (1). DP_Colorado 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Colorado 6, St. Louis 11. 2B_Edman (9), Ozuna (19). HR_Ozuna (24). SF_Flaherty (1). S_Flaherty (6).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lambert L,2-4
|4
|1-3
|6
|4
|2
|4
|0
|Parsons
|1
|2-3
|5
|4
|2
|0
|0
|Davis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|McGee
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Flaherty W,8-6
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Brebbia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Webb
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gant
|1
|
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
HBP_Flaherty (Arenado), Lambert (Wong). WP_Parsons.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:02. A_40,829 (45,538).
