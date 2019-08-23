Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

St. Louis 8, Colorado 3

August 23, 2019 11:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Colorado St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 5 2 Totals 35 8 13 6
Tapia lf 4 0 1 0 Fowler rf 4 0 0 0
Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 Webb p 0 0 0 0
Arenado 3b 2 1 2 0 Gant p 0 0 0 0
Murphy 1b 3 1 0 0 Wong 2b 4 1 0 1
McMahon 2b 4 1 1 1 Goldschmidt 1b 5 1 2 0
Daza cf 3 0 1 0 Ozuna lf 3 2 2 3
Nuñez c 4 0 0 0 Muñoz ph-lf 1 0 1 0
Hampson ss 4 0 0 1 DeJong ss 4 0 1 1
Lambert p 2 0 0 0 Molina c 5 1 3 0
Parsons p 0 0 0 0 Edman 3b 5 2 2 0
Davis p 0 0 0 0 Bader cf 3 1 1 0
Desmond ph 1 0 0 0 Flaherty p 1 0 1 1
McGee p 0 0 0 0 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0
Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 Thomas ph-rf 0 0 0 0
Colorado 000 000 003 3
St. Louis 200 132 00x 8

E_McMahon (10), Parsons (1). DP_Colorado 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Colorado 6, St. Louis 11. 2B_Edman (9), Ozuna (19). HR_Ozuna (24). SF_Flaherty (1). S_Flaherty (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Lambert L,2-4 4 1-3 6 4 2 4 0
Parsons 1 2-3 5 4 2 0 0
Davis 1 0 0 0 1 0
McGee 1 2 0 0 0 1
St. Louis
Flaherty W,8-6 6 3 0 0 1 9
Brebbia 1 0 0 0 0 1
Webb 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gant 1 2 3 2 2 1

HBP_Flaherty (Arenado), Lambert (Wong). WP_Parsons.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

Advertisement

T_3:02. A_40,829 (45,538).

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow