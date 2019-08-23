St. Louis 8, Colorado 3

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 5 2 3 12 Tapia lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .290 Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .323 Arenado 3b 2 1 2 0 1 0 .304 Murphy 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .286 McMahon 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .269 Daza cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .185 Nuñez c 4 0 0 0 0 4 .231 Hampson ss 4 0 0 1 0 2 .211 Lambert p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .318 Parsons p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Desmond ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256 McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .304

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 8 13 6 5 1 Fowler rf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .248 Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Wong 2b 4 1 0 1 0 0 .272 Goldschmidt 1b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .259 Ozuna lf 3 2 2 3 1 0 .265 c-Muñoz ph-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .277 DeJong ss 4 0 1 1 1 1 .247 Molina c 5 1 3 0 0 0 .258 Edman 3b 5 2 2 0 0 0 .273 Bader cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .196 Flaherty p 1 0 1 1 0 0 .154 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 a-Thomas ph-rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .324

Colorado 000 000 003_3 5 2 St. Louis 200 132 00x_8 13 0

a-walked for Brebbia in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Davis in the 8th. c-singled for Ozuna in the 8th. d-flied out for McGee in the 9th.

E_McMahon (10), Parsons (1). LOB_Colorado 6, St. Louis 11. 2B_Edman (9), Ozuna (19). HR_Ozuna (24), off Lambert. RBIs_McMahon (66), Hampson (16), Ozuna 3 (72), Wong (48), Flaherty (4), DeJong (60). SF_Flaherty. S_Flaherty.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (McMahon, Alonso); St. Louis 6 (Edman 3, Molina, Ozuna). RISP_Colorado 1 for 6; St. Louis 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Hampson, DeJong. GIDP_DeJong.

DP_Colorado 1 (Arenado, McMahon, Murphy).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lambert, L, 2-4 4 1-3 6 4 2 4 0 77 6.40 Parsons 1 2-3 5 4 2 0 0 32 10.80 Davis 1 0 0 0 1 0 24 7.23 McGee 1 2 0 0 0 1 14 3.71

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Flaherty, W, 8-6 6 3 0 0 1 9 88 3.32 Brebbia 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.03 Webb 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.27 Gant 1 2 3 2 2 1 32 3.09

Inherited runners-scored_Parsons 1-1. HBP_Flaherty (Arenado), Lambert (Wong). WP_Parsons. PB_Molina (3).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:02. A_40,829 (45,538).

