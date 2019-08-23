Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

St. Louis 8, Colorado 3

August 23, 2019 11:32 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 5 2 3 12
Tapia lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .290
Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .323
Arenado 3b 2 1 2 0 1 0 .304
Murphy 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .286
McMahon 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .269
Daza cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .185
Nuñez c 4 0 0 0 0 4 .231
Hampson ss 4 0 0 1 0 2 .211
Lambert p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .318
Parsons p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Desmond ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .304
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 8 13 6 5 1
Fowler rf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .248
Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Wong 2b 4 1 0 1 0 0 .272
Goldschmidt 1b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .259
Ozuna lf 3 2 2 3 1 0 .265
c-Muñoz ph-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .277
DeJong ss 4 0 1 1 1 1 .247
Molina c 5 1 3 0 0 0 .258
Edman 3b 5 2 2 0 0 0 .273
Bader cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .196
Flaherty p 1 0 1 1 0 0 .154
Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
a-Thomas ph-rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .324
Colorado 000 000 003_3 5 2
St. Louis 200 132 00x_8 13 0

a-walked for Brebbia in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Davis in the 8th. c-singled for Ozuna in the 8th. d-flied out for McGee in the 9th.

E_McMahon (10), Parsons (1). LOB_Colorado 6, St. Louis 11. 2B_Edman (9), Ozuna (19). HR_Ozuna (24), off Lambert. RBIs_McMahon (66), Hampson (16), Ozuna 3 (72), Wong (48), Flaherty (4), DeJong (60). SF_Flaherty. S_Flaherty.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (McMahon, Alonso); St. Louis 6 (Edman 3, Molina, Ozuna). RISP_Colorado 1 for 6; St. Louis 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Hampson, DeJong. GIDP_DeJong.

DP_Colorado 1 (Arenado, McMahon, Murphy).

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lambert, L, 2-4 4 1-3 6 4 2 4 0 77 6.40
Parsons 1 2-3 5 4 2 0 0 32 10.80
Davis 1 0 0 0 1 0 24 7.23
McGee 1 2 0 0 0 1 14 3.71
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Flaherty, W, 8-6 6 3 0 0 1 9 88 3.32
Brebbia 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.03
Webb 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.27
Gant 1 2 3 2 2 1 32 3.09

Inherited runners-scored_Parsons 1-1. HBP_Flaherty (Arenado), Lambert (Wong). WP_Parsons. PB_Molina (3).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:02. A_40,829 (45,538).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow