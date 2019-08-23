St. Louis 8, Colorado 3

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|2
|3
|12
|
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.323
|Arenado 3b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.304
|Murphy 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|McMahon 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Daza cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.185
|Nuñez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.231
|Hampson ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.211
|Lambert p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.318
|Parsons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Desmond ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Alonso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|8
|13
|6
|5
|1
|
|Fowler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wong 2b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Ozuna lf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.265
|c-Muñoz ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.247
|Molina c
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Edman 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Bader cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.196
|Flaherty p
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.154
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|a-Thomas ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.324
|Colorado
|000
|000
|003_3
|5
|2
|St. Louis
|200
|132
|00x_8
|13
|0
a-walked for Brebbia in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Davis in the 8th. c-singled for Ozuna in the 8th. d-flied out for McGee in the 9th.
E_McMahon (10), Parsons (1). LOB_Colorado 6, St. Louis 11. 2B_Edman (9), Ozuna (19). HR_Ozuna (24), off Lambert. RBIs_McMahon (66), Hampson (16), Ozuna 3 (72), Wong (48), Flaherty (4), DeJong (60). SF_Flaherty. S_Flaherty.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (McMahon, Alonso); St. Louis 6 (Edman 3, Molina, Ozuna). RISP_Colorado 1 for 6; St. Louis 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Hampson, DeJong. GIDP_DeJong.
DP_Colorado 1 (Arenado, McMahon, Murphy).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lambert, L, 2-4
|4
|1-3
|6
|4
|2
|4
|0
|77
|6.40
|Parsons
|1
|2-3
|5
|4
|2
|0
|0
|32
|10.80
|Davis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|7.23
|McGee
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.71
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flaherty, W, 8-6
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|9
|88
|3.32
|Brebbia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.03
|Webb
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.27
|Gant
|1
|
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|32
|3.09
Inherited runners-scored_Parsons 1-1. HBP_Flaherty (Arenado), Lambert (Wong). WP_Parsons. PB_Molina (3).
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:02. A_40,829 (45,538).
