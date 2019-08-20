St. Louis 9, Milwaukee 4

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|4
|12
|4
|2
|10
|
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Pomeranz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Grisham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Yelich rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|Hiura 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Braun lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Thames 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.254
|Pérez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.228
|González p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Gamel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Jeffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Piña c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|9
|10
|9
|9
|9
|
|Fowler rf
|3
|0
|1
|4
|2
|1
|.250
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Edman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.265
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.258
|Ozuna lf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|DeJong ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Molina c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.253
|Wong 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.274
|Bader cf
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.198
|Wacha p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|a-Thomas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.344
|Helsley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Carpenter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Muñoz ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Milwaukee
|000
|002
|020_4
|12
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|104
|40x_9
|10
|0
a-flied out for Wacha in the 4th. b-struck out for González in the 6th. c-struck out for Webb in the 6th. d-pinch hit for Miller in the 7th. e-flied out for Pomeranz in the 9th.
LOB_Milwaukee 9, St. Louis 10. 2B_Yelich (25), Hiura (17), Fowler (19). 3B_Bader (3). RBIs_Thames (49), Arcia 2 (46), Pérez (12), Molina (38), Bader (20), Fowler 4 (49), Wong 2 (47), Edman (20). SB_Wong (17). SF_Arcia.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Pérez, Gamel); St. Louis 5 (Thomas, Edman, Goldschmidt). RISP_Milwaukee 4 for 9; St. Louis 4 for 14.
GIDP_Grandal, Edman.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Pérez, Hiura, Thames); St. Louis 1 (Wong, DeJong, Goldschmidt).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|González
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|4
|6
|92
|3.64
|Jeffress, L, 3-4
|0
|
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|5.12
|Claudio, H, 19
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3.91
|Guerra, BS, 2-9
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|3.90
|Albers
|
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|0
|30
|4.42
|Pomeranz
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|4.32
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha
|4
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|73
|5.22
|Helsley
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|27
|2.61
|Gant, BS, 3-6
|
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|2.83
|Webb, W, 1-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3.43
|Miller, H, 20
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|3.59
|Brebbia
|2
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|37
|3.08
Inherited runners-scored_Claudio 3-0, Guerra 3-3, Pomeranz 3-1, Gant 1-1, Webb 2-0. HBP_Jeffress (DeJong).
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, John Bacon; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:42. A_37,823 (45,538).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.