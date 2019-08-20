St. Louis 9, Milwaukee 4

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 4 12 4 2 10 Cain cf 4 0 3 0 1 0 .254 Grandal c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .254 Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Grisham ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Yelich rf 5 1 1 0 0 3 .333 Hiura 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .305 Braun lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .286 Thames 1b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .254 Pérez 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .241 Arcia ss 3 0 1 2 0 0 .228 González p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 b-Gamel ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Piña c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .221

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 9 10 9 9 9 Fowler rf 3 0 1 4 2 1 .250 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Edman 3b 4 0 0 1 1 0 .265 Goldschmidt 1b 5 1 1 0 0 3 .258 Ozuna lf 5 2 3 0 0 0 .261 DeJong ss 3 2 1 0 1 0 .247 Molina c 3 1 2 1 2 0 .253 Wong 2b 5 1 1 2 0 3 .274 Bader cf 1 2 1 1 3 0 .198 Wacha p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .172 a-Thomas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .344 Helsley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Muñoz ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .268

Milwaukee 000 002 020_4 12 0 St. Louis 000 104 40x_9 10 0

a-flied out for Wacha in the 4th. b-struck out for González in the 6th. c-struck out for Webb in the 6th. d-pinch hit for Miller in the 7th. e-flied out for Pomeranz in the 9th.

LOB_Milwaukee 9, St. Louis 10. 2B_Yelich (25), Hiura (17), Fowler (19). 3B_Bader (3). RBIs_Thames (49), Arcia 2 (46), Pérez (12), Molina (38), Bader (20), Fowler 4 (49), Wong 2 (47), Edman (20). SB_Wong (17). SF_Arcia.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Pérez, Gamel); St. Louis 5 (Thomas, Edman, Goldschmidt). RISP_Milwaukee 4 for 9; St. Louis 4 for 14.

GIDP_Grandal, Edman.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Pérez, Hiura, Thames); St. Louis 1 (Wong, DeJong, Goldschmidt).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA González 5 3 1 1 4 6 92 3.64 Jeffress, L, 3-4 0 2 3 3 0 0 9 5.12 Claudio, H, 19 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.91 Guerra, BS, 2-9 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 22 3.90 Albers 2-3 3 4 4 3 0 30 4.42 Pomeranz 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 22 4.32

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wacha 4 3 0 0 1 5 73 5.22 Helsley 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 27 2.61 Gant, BS, 3-6 1-3 3 1 1 0 0 13 2.83 Webb, W, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.43 Miller, H, 20 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 3.59 Brebbia 2 4 2 2 0 2 37 3.08

Inherited runners-scored_Claudio 3-0, Guerra 3-3, Pomeranz 3-1, Gant 1-1, Webb 2-0. HBP_Jeffress (DeJong).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, John Bacon; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:42. A_37,823 (45,538).

