St. Louis 9, Milwaukee 4

August 20, 2019 11:40 pm
 
1 min read
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 4 12 4 2 10
Cain cf 4 0 3 0 1 0 .254
Grandal c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .254
Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Grisham ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Yelich rf 5 1 1 0 0 3 .333
Hiura 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .305
Braun lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .286
Thames 1b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .254
Pérez 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .241
Arcia ss 3 0 1 2 0 0 .228
González p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
b-Gamel ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Piña c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .221
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 9 10 9 9 9
Fowler rf 3 0 1 4 2 1 .250
Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Edman 3b 4 0 0 1 1 0 .265
Goldschmidt 1b 5 1 1 0 0 3 .258
Ozuna lf 5 2 3 0 0 0 .261
DeJong ss 3 2 1 0 1 0 .247
Molina c 3 1 2 1 2 0 .253
Wong 2b 5 1 1 2 0 3 .274
Bader cf 1 2 1 1 3 0 .198
Wacha p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .172
a-Thomas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .344
Helsley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Muñoz ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Milwaukee 000 002 020_4 12 0
St. Louis 000 104 40x_9 10 0

a-flied out for Wacha in the 4th. b-struck out for González in the 6th. c-struck out for Webb in the 6th. d-pinch hit for Miller in the 7th. e-flied out for Pomeranz in the 9th.

LOB_Milwaukee 9, St. Louis 10. 2B_Yelich (25), Hiura (17), Fowler (19). 3B_Bader (3). RBIs_Thames (49), Arcia 2 (46), Pérez (12), Molina (38), Bader (20), Fowler 4 (49), Wong 2 (47), Edman (20). SB_Wong (17). SF_Arcia.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Pérez, Gamel); St. Louis 5 (Thomas, Edman, Goldschmidt). RISP_Milwaukee 4 for 9; St. Louis 4 for 14.

GIDP_Grandal, Edman.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Pérez, Hiura, Thames); St. Louis 1 (Wong, DeJong, Goldschmidt).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
González 5 3 1 1 4 6 92 3.64
Jeffress, L, 3-4 0 2 3 3 0 0 9 5.12
Claudio, H, 19 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.91
Guerra, BS, 2-9 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 22 3.90
Albers 2-3 3 4 4 3 0 30 4.42
Pomeranz 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 22 4.32
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wacha 4 3 0 0 1 5 73 5.22
Helsley 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 27 2.61
Gant, BS, 3-6 1-3 3 1 1 0 0 13 2.83
Webb, W, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.43
Miller, H, 20 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 3.59
Brebbia 2 4 2 2 0 2 37 3.08

Inherited runners-scored_Claudio 3-0, Guerra 3-3, Pomeranz 3-1, Gant 1-1, Webb 2-0. HBP_Jeffress (DeJong).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, John Bacon; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:42. A_37,823 (45,538).

