St. Louis 9, Milwaukee 4

Milwaukee St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 4 12 4 Totals 33 9 10 9 Cain cf 4 0 3 0 Fowler rf 3 0 1 4 Grandal c 3 0 0 0 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 Edman 3b 4 0 0 1 Grisham ph 1 0 0 0 Goldschmidt 1b 5 1 1 0 Yelich rf 5 1 1 0 Ozuna lf 5 2 3 0 Hiura 2b 5 1 1 0 DeJong ss 3 2 1 0 Braun lf 4 1 2 0 Molina c 3 1 2 1 Thames 1b 4 1 2 1 Wong 2b 5 1 1 2 Pérez 3b 4 0 2 1 Bader cf 1 2 1 1 Arcia ss 3 0 1 2 Wacha p 1 0 0 0 González p 2 0 0 0 Thomas ph 1 0 0 0 Gamel ph 1 0 0 0 Helsley p 0 0 0 0 Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 Gant p 0 0 0 0 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 Webb p 0 0 0 0 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0 Albers p 0 0 0 0 Miller p 0 0 0 0 Piña c 1 0 0 0 Muñoz ph-rf 1 0 0 0

Milwaukee 000 002 020 — 4 St. Louis 000 104 40x — 9

DP_Milwaukee 1, St. Louis 1. LOB_Milwaukee 9, St. Louis 10. 2B_Yelich (25), Hiura (17), Fowler (19). 3B_Bader (3). SB_Wong (17). SF_Arcia (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Milwaukee González 5 3 1 1 4 6 Jeffress L,3-4 0 2 3 3 0 0 Claudio H,19 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Guerra BS,2-9 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 Albers 2-3 3 4 4 3 0 Pomeranz 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1

St. Louis Wacha 4 3 0 0 1 5 Helsley 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 Gant BS,3-6 1-3 3 1 1 0 0 Webb W,1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Miller H,20 1 0 0 0 1 1 Brebbia 2 4 2 2 0 2

Jeffress pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Jeffress (DeJong).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, John Bacon; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:42. A_37,823 (45,538).

