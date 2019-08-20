St. Louis 9, Milwaukee 4

|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|4
|12
|4
|
|Totals
|33
|9
|10
|9
|
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Fowler rf
|3
|0
|1
|4
|
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pomeranz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Edman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Grisham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Yelich rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ozuna lf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|
|Hiura 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|DeJong ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Braun lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Molina c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Thames 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Wong 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Pérez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Bader cf
|1
|2
|1
|1
|
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Wacha p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|González p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thomas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gamel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Helsley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jeffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carpenter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Piña c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Muñoz ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Milwaukee
|000
|002
|020
|—
|4
|St. Louis
|000
|104
|40x
|—
|9
DP_Milwaukee 1, St. Louis 1. LOB_Milwaukee 9, St. Louis 10. 2B_Yelich (25), Hiura (17), Fowler (19). 3B_Bader (3). SB_Wong (17). SF_Arcia (4).
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|González
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|4
|6
|Jeffress L,3-4
|0
|
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Claudio H,19
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Guerra BS,2-9
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Albers
|
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|0
|Pomeranz
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wacha
|4
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Helsley
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Gant BS,3-6
|
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Webb W,1-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Miller H,20
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Brebbia
|2
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
Jeffress pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Jeffress (DeJong).
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, John Bacon; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:42. A_37,823 (45,538).
