St. Louis 9, Milwaukee 4

August 20, 2019 11:40 pm
 
Milwaukee St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 4 12 4 Totals 33 9 10 9
Cain cf 4 0 3 0 Fowler rf 3 0 1 4
Grandal c 3 0 0 0 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0
Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 Edman 3b 4 0 0 1
Grisham ph 1 0 0 0 Goldschmidt 1b 5 1 1 0
Yelich rf 5 1 1 0 Ozuna lf 5 2 3 0
Hiura 2b 5 1 1 0 DeJong ss 3 2 1 0
Braun lf 4 1 2 0 Molina c 3 1 2 1
Thames 1b 4 1 2 1 Wong 2b 5 1 1 2
Pérez 3b 4 0 2 1 Bader cf 1 2 1 1
Arcia ss 3 0 1 2 Wacha p 1 0 0 0
González p 2 0 0 0 Thomas ph 1 0 0 0
Gamel ph 1 0 0 0 Helsley p 0 0 0 0
Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 Gant p 0 0 0 0
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 Webb p 0 0 0 0
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0
Albers p 0 0 0 0 Miller p 0 0 0 0
Piña c 1 0 0 0 Muñoz ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Milwaukee 000 002 020 4
St. Louis 000 104 40x 9

DP_Milwaukee 1, St. Louis 1. LOB_Milwaukee 9, St. Louis 10. 2B_Yelich (25), Hiura (17), Fowler (19). 3B_Bader (3). SB_Wong (17). SF_Arcia (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
González 5 3 1 1 4 6
Jeffress L,3-4 0 2 3 3 0 0
Claudio H,19 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Guerra BS,2-9 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
Albers 2-3 3 4 4 3 0
Pomeranz 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
St. Louis
Wacha 4 3 0 0 1 5
Helsley 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Gant BS,3-6 1-3 3 1 1 0 0
Webb W,1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Miller H,20 1 0 0 0 1 1
Brebbia 2 4 2 2 0 2

Jeffress pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Jeffress (DeJong).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, John Bacon; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:42. A_37,823 (45,538).

