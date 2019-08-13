NEW YORK (AP) — The 2019 Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through Aug. 12, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):

AGS St 1-2-3 Pts Pvs 1. Shartin N (30) 6pm 13 12-0-0 345 1 2. Lather Up (5) 4ph 11 8-0-1 318 2 3. Captain Crunch 3pc 7 5-0-0 228 4 4. Atlanta 4tm 8 6-1-0 191 3 5. Bettor’s Wish 3pc 9 6-3-0 172 7 6. Greenshoe 3tc 7 5-2-0 168 5 7. Forbidden Trade 3tc 9 6-2-1 148 6 8. When Dovescry 3tf 5 2-2-1 65 8 9. Real Cool Sam 2tg 5 5-0-0 45 9 10. Hypnotic AM 2tf 4 4-0-0 34 10

ALSO: Manchego 25, Tall Drink Hanover 25, Southwind Ozzi 24, Millies Possesion 23, Crystal Fashion 21, Gimpanzee 21, Best In Show 10, Green Manalishi S 9, Six Pack 8, Guardian Angel As 7, McWicked 5, JK First Lady 4, Western Fame 4, Double A Mint 3, Stonebridge Soul 3, Adriano Hanover 2, Capt Midnight 2, Caviart Ally 2, Courtly Choice 2, Hannelore Hanover 2, This Is The Plan 2, Workin Ona Mystery 2, Century Farroh 1, Hickfromfrenchlick 1, Rich And Miserable 1, Sister Sledge 1, Tall Dark Stranger 1.

