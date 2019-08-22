Listen Live Sports

Steelers name Ray Sherman interim wide receivers coach

August 22, 2019 10:49 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are turning to Ray Sherman to serve as the club’s interim wide receivers coach following the death of Darryl Drake.

This is Sherman’s second stint with the Steelers. He served as the team’s offensive coordinator in 1998 under former head coach Bill Cowher.

The 67-year-old Sherman has made 10 coaching stops in the NFL during his lengthy career, last serving as wide receivers coach for the St. Louis Rams from 2012-15.

He will fill in this season for Pittsburgh after Drake died on Aug. 11 at St. Vincent College, which hosts the team’s training camp each summer.

Sherman will be in charge of a group attempting to replace star Antonio Brown, who was traded to Oakland in the offseason.

___

