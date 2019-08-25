Steelers-Titans Stats

|Pittsburgh
|15
|0
|3
|0—18
|Tennessee
|0
|3
|0
|3—
|6
|First Quarter
Pit_safety, 9:12.
Pit_Smith-Schuster 17 pass from Roethlisberger (pass failed), 4:31.
Pit_Washington 41 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), 1:52.
Ten_FG Succop 24, 13:27.
Pit_FG Wright 31, 4:02.
Ten_FG Succop 22, 6:33.
A_62,184.
___
|Pit
|Ten
|First downs
|17
|14
|Total Net Yards
|328
|233
|Rushes-yards
|25-111
|27-101
|Passing
|217
|132
|Punt Returns
|2-22
|1-12
|Kickoff Returns
|3-57
|2-66
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-3
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-31-2
|17-27-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|7-47
|Punts
|6-48.3
|7-52.1
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-29
|5-40
|Time of Possession
|27:25
|32:35
___
RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Conner 5-41, Spencer 1-29, Samuels 4-16, Tr.Edmunds 6-12, Dobbs 5-10, M.Williams 3-5, McMillian 1-(minus 2). Tennessee, McNichols 9-43, Barnes 9-32, Hunt 7-24, Woodside 1-2, D.Lewis 1-0.
PASSING_Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 8-13-0-63, Rudolph 6-9-1-75, Dobbs 4-9-1-79. Tennessee, Mariota 0-3-0-0, Tannehill 6-9-0-62, Woodside 11-15-0-117.
RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster 4-37, Reilly 2-41, Conner 2-15, Holton 2-12, Samuels 2-11, Moncrief 2-11, Washington 1-41, Griffey 1-23, Gentry 1-15, Rogers 1-11. Tennessee, Raymond 5-58, Firkser 2-15, Taylor 2-14, Barnes 2-5, C.Davis 1-25, White 1-24, Hollister 1-15, A.Brown 1-10, Humphries 1-9, Wick 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.