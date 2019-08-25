Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Steelers-Titans Stats

August 25, 2019 11:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Pittsburgh 15 0 3 0—18
Tennessee 0 3 0 3— 6
First Quarter

Pit_safety, 9:12.

Pit_Smith-Schuster 17 pass from Roethlisberger (pass failed), 4:31.

Pit_Washington 41 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), 1:52.

Second Quarter

Ten_FG Succop 24, 13:27.

Advertisement
Third Quarter

Pit_FG Wright 31, 4:02.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Fourth Quarter

Ten_FG Succop 22, 6:33.

A_62,184.

___

Pit Ten
First downs 17 14
Total Net Yards 328 233
Rushes-yards 25-111 27-101
Passing 217 132
Punt Returns 2-22 1-12
Kickoff Returns 3-57 2-66
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-3
Comp-Att-Int 18-31-2 17-27-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 7-47
Punts 6-48.3 7-52.1
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 5-29 5-40
Time of Possession 27:25 32:35

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Conner 5-41, Spencer 1-29, Samuels 4-16, Tr.Edmunds 6-12, Dobbs 5-10, M.Williams 3-5, McMillian 1-(minus 2). Tennessee, McNichols 9-43, Barnes 9-32, Hunt 7-24, Woodside 1-2, D.Lewis 1-0.

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 8-13-0-63, Rudolph 6-9-1-75, Dobbs 4-9-1-79. Tennessee, Mariota 0-3-0-0, Tannehill 6-9-0-62, Woodside 11-15-0-117.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster 4-37, Reilly 2-41, Conner 2-15, Holton 2-12, Samuels 2-11, Moncrief 2-11, Washington 1-41, Griffey 1-23, Gentry 1-15, Rogers 1-11. Tennessee, Raymond 5-58, Firkser 2-15, Taylor 2-14, Barnes 2-5, C.Davis 1-25, White 1-24, Hollister 1-15, A.Brown 1-10, Humphries 1-9, Wick 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1920: 19th Amendment adopted into Constitution