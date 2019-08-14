Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Storm-Mystics, Box

August 14, 2019 10:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
SEATTLE (59)

Canada 1-6 0-0 2, Clark 0-3 0-0 0, Howard 9-19 2-2 24, Russell 4-8 2-3 10, Whitcomb 3-6 0-0 9, Dietrick 0-0 0-0 0, Langhorne 1-2 2-2 4, Loyd 1-5 0-0 2, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-7 0-0 2, Paris 0-1 0-0 0, Zellous 1-3 4-4 6. Totals 21-60 10-11 59.

WASHINGTON (88)

Atkins 3-6 4-4 11, Cloud 3-6 0-0 8, Delle Donne 4-6 6-6 14, Powers 5-11 3-3 16, Sanders 2-3 0-0 4, Hawkins 6-10 0-0 14, Hines-Allen 0-1 0-0 0, Meesseman 3-7 4-4 10, Mestdagh 0-0 0-0 0, Peddy 0-0 0-0 0, Walker-Kimbrough 3-7 4-4 11. Totals 29-57 21-21 88.

Seattle 23 12 16 8—59
Washington 16 22 21 29—88

3-Point Goals_Seattle 7-26 (Howard 4-9, Whitcomb 3-6, Zellous 0-1, Langhorne 0-1, Loyd 0-2, Clark 0-2, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-5), Washington 9-17 (Powers 3-6, Hawkins 2-2, Cloud 2-2, Atkins 1-2, Walker-Kimbrough 1-3, Meesseman 0-1, Delle Donne 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 27 (Howard 8), Washington 31 (Sanders 8). Assists_Seattle 12 (Howard 4), Washington 20 (Walker-Kimbrough, Meesseman, Atkins, Delle Donne, Cloud 3). Total Fouls_Seattle 15, Washington 12. A_3,917 (4,200).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|14 Internal Audit Advanced Training Course
8|15 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1945: WWII ends with Japanese surrender on V-J Day