Storm-Mystics, Box

SEATTLE (59)

Canada 1-6 0-0 2, Clark 0-3 0-0 0, Howard 9-19 2-2 24, Russell 4-8 2-3 10, Whitcomb 3-6 0-0 9, Dietrick 0-0 0-0 0, Langhorne 1-2 2-2 4, Loyd 1-5 0-0 2, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-7 0-0 2, Paris 0-1 0-0 0, Zellous 1-3 4-4 6. Totals 21-60 10-11 59.

WASHINGTON (88)

Atkins 3-6 4-4 11, Cloud 3-6 0-0 8, Delle Donne 4-6 6-6 14, Powers 5-11 3-3 16, Sanders 2-3 0-0 4, Hawkins 6-10 0-0 14, Hines-Allen 0-1 0-0 0, Meesseman 3-7 4-4 10, Mestdagh 0-0 0-0 0, Peddy 0-0 0-0 0, Walker-Kimbrough 3-7 4-4 11. Totals 29-57 21-21 88.

Seattle 23 12 16 8—59 Washington 16 22 21 29—88

3-Point Goals_Seattle 7-26 (Howard 4-9, Whitcomb 3-6, Zellous 0-1, Langhorne 0-1, Loyd 0-2, Clark 0-2, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-5), Washington 9-17 (Powers 3-6, Hawkins 2-2, Cloud 2-2, Atkins 1-2, Walker-Kimbrough 1-3, Meesseman 0-1, Delle Donne 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 27 (Howard 8), Washington 31 (Sanders 8). Assists_Seattle 12 (Howard 4), Washington 20 (Walker-Kimbrough, Meesseman, Atkins, Delle Donne, Cloud 3). Total Fouls_Seattle 15, Washington 12. A_3,917 (4,200).

