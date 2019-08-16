Listen Live Sports

Storm-Sun, Box

August 16, 2019
 
SEATTLE (78)

Clark 5-9 0-0 11, Howard 11-15 5-6 27, Russell 1-4 0-2 2, Whitcomb 0-3 0-0 0, Zellous 1-1 0-0 2, Dietrick 0-1 0-0 0, Langhorne 4-5 5-6 14, Loyd 6-14 2-3 15, Mosqueda-Lewis 2-8 0-0 5, Paris 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-61 12-17 78.

CONNECTICUT (79)

A.Thomas 7-15 3-6 17, J.Jones 3-8 3-4 9, J.Thomas 4-15 2-2 11, Stricklen 7-16 5-5 24, Williams 4-10 1-2 9, B.Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Banham 0-0 0-0 0, Hiedeman 0-2 0-0 0, Holmes 3-5 0-0 7, Plaisance 0-0 0-0 0, Tuck 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-74 14-19 79.

Seattle 17 29 17 15—78
Connecticut 21 13 24 21—79

3-Point Goals_Seattle 4-20 (Langhorne 1-1, Clark 1-3, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-5, Loyd 1-5, Dietrick 0-1, Whitcomb 0-2, Howard 0-3), Connecticut 7-24 (Stricklen 5-13, Holmes 1-2, J.Thomas 1-5, Hiedeman 0-1, J.Jones 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 35 (Howard 10), Connecticut 30 (A.Thomas 11). Assists_Seattle 19 (Whitcomb, Loyd, Dietrick 4), Connecticut 20 (J.Thomas 7). Total Fouls_Seattle 16, Connecticut 17. Technicals_Connecticut coach Curt Miller. A_7,092 (9,323).

