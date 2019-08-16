Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Stricklen, Sun rally to beat Storm 79-78

August 16, 2019 10:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Shekinna Stricklen scored 24 points and made a pair of free throws with 4.3 seconds left to help the Connecticut Sun rally from a late seven-point deficit and beat the Seattle Storm 79-78 on Friday night.

Connecticut (18-8) was down 76-69 with 1:47 left before closing the game on a 10-2 run capped by Stricklen’s two free throws. Alyssa Thomas added 17 points, 11 rebounds and five steals, including one to seal the game after Stricklen’s free throws.

Seattle (14-13) had its largest lead at 61-48 late in the third quarter, but Stricklen scored nine points during Connecticut’s 10-2 run to close the period.

Natasha Howard scored 27 points on 11-of-15 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Storm. Jewell Loyd added 15 points, Crystal Langhorne scored 14 and Alysha Clark 11.

Advertisement

Jordin Canada missed the game because of a minor shoulder issue.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US