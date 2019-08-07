Listen Live Sports

Struggling Giants look to stop 3-game skid against Nationals

August 7, 2019 3:09 am
 
Washington Nationals (60-53, second in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (56-58, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Joe Ross (1-3, 8.10 ERA) Giants: Shaun Anderson (3-3, 5.08 ERA)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Giants are 25-30 in home games. San Francisco is hitting a collective batting average of .238 this season, led by Pablo Sandoval with an average of .271.

The Nationals are 29-28 on the road. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .330 is third in the National League. Juan Soto leads the lineup with an OBP of .395. The Nationals won the last meeting 5-3. Anibal Sanchez earned his seventh victory and Kurt Suzuki went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Washington. Conner Menez registered his first loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 42 extra base hits and is batting .245. Mike Yastrzemski is 12-for-39 with three doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 24 home runs and is batting .315. Soto is 9-for-36 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .261 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .252 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by four runs

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 60-day IL (shoulder), Alex Dickerson: 10-day IL (oblique).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Austin Voth: 10-day IL (bicep), Jonny Venters: 60-day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 10-day IL (rhomboid), Jeremy Hellickson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Roenis Elias: 10-day IL (hamstring), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot), Howie Kendrick: 10-day IL (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

