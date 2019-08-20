Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Strycova upset in first match at WTA’s Bronx Open

August 20, 2019 6:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Wimbledon semifinalist Barbora Strycova was knocked out of the Bronx Open on Tuesday with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 loss to Bernarda Pera.

Strycova was the No. 3 seed and was playing her opening match in the new WTA tournament after receiving a first-round bye. But the 33-year-old Czech, the oldest player in the field, was handled easily by the American wild-card entrant over the final two sets on a hot afternoon after winning the first set.

Pera will play No. 5 Katerina Siniakova, who had rolled to a 6-0, 3-0 lead over Anastasia Potapova before the Russian qualifier retired.

The other quarterfinal matchup set up Tuesday will feature Camila Giorgi, who outlasted Andrea Petkovic 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3), against Alizé Cornet, who was leading 7-6 (5), 4-0 when Zhu Lin had to retire with an injury.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: DHS, USDA, Air Force and USPS address cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 JB Andrews Technology Expo
8|21 CISO Exchange East
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1975: Viking 1 launched, first to successfully land on Mars