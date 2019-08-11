Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sun-Aces, Box

August 11, 2019 8:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
CONNECTICUT (81)

A.Thomas 5-14 1-1 11, J.Jones 3-11 2-2 8, J.Thomas 4-11 2-2 11, Stricklen 3-6 0-0 8, Williams 6-16 1-1 13, Banham 1-2 0-0 2, Hiedeman 2-4 2-2 8, Holmes 4-11 0-0 9, Plaisance 2-3 0-0 5, Tuck 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 32-81 8-8 81.

LAS VEGAS (89)

Cambage 8-13 5-5 21, Hamby 5-12 2-4 12, J.Young 5-11 2-2 13, McBride 5-14 4-4 18, Plum 6-11 2-2 16, Colson 0-0 0-0 0, Park 0-2 0-0 0, Rodgers 1-4 0-0 3, Swords 2-3 0-0 4, T.Young 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 33-72 15-17 89.

Connecticut 24 18 15 24—81
Las Vegas 21 22 26 20—89

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 9-27 (Tuck 2-2, Hiedeman 2-3, Stricklen 2-5, Plaisance 1-2, J.Thomas 1-4, Holmes 1-4, Williams 0-1, Banham 0-1, J.Jones 0-5), Las Vegas 8-21 (McBride 4-9, Plum 2-4, J.Young 1-3, Rodgers 1-4, Hamby 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 33 (J.Jones 12), Las Vegas 40 (Cambage 12). Assists_Connecticut 19 (Hiedeman, Williams 4), Las Vegas 24 (Hamby, J.Young 6). Total Fouls_Connecticut 19, Las Vegas 15. Technicals_A.Thomas, Las Vegas coach Bill Laimbeer. A_4,633 (12,000).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1941: FDR and Churchill map out Atlantic Charter