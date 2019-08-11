Sun-Aces, Box

CONNECTICUT (81)

A.Thomas 5-14 1-1 11, J.Jones 3-11 2-2 8, J.Thomas 4-11 2-2 11, Stricklen 3-6 0-0 8, Williams 6-16 1-1 13, Banham 1-2 0-0 2, Hiedeman 2-4 2-2 8, Holmes 4-11 0-0 9, Plaisance 2-3 0-0 5, Tuck 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 32-81 8-8 81.

LAS VEGAS (89)

Cambage 8-13 5-5 21, Hamby 5-12 2-4 12, J.Young 5-11 2-2 13, McBride 5-14 4-4 18, Plum 6-11 2-2 16, Colson 0-0 0-0 0, Park 0-2 0-0 0, Rodgers 1-4 0-0 3, Swords 2-3 0-0 4, T.Young 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 33-72 15-17 89.

Connecticut 24 18 15 24—81 Las Vegas 21 22 26 20—89

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 9-27 (Tuck 2-2, Hiedeman 2-3, Stricklen 2-5, Plaisance 1-2, J.Thomas 1-4, Holmes 1-4, Williams 0-1, Banham 0-1, J.Jones 0-5), Las Vegas 8-21 (McBride 4-9, Plum 2-4, J.Young 1-3, Rodgers 1-4, Hamby 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 33 (J.Jones 12), Las Vegas 40 (Cambage 12). Assists_Connecticut 19 (Hiedeman, Williams 4), Las Vegas 24 (Hamby, J.Young 6). Total Fouls_Connecticut 19, Las Vegas 15. Technicals_A.Thomas, Las Vegas coach Bill Laimbeer. A_4,633 (12,000).

