Sun-Liberty, Box

CONNECTICUT (94)

A.Thomas 7-10 2-5 16, J.Jones 3-14 6-7 14, J.Thomas 2-7 1-2 7, Stricklen 1-5 0-0 3, Williams 12-18 3-4 28, Anigwe 0-0 0-0 0, B.Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Banham 1-2 1-1 4, Hiedeman 2-5 2-2 7, Holmes 4-8 4-4 15, Tuck 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-69 19-25 94.

NEW YORK (79)

Charles 8-18 4-4 20, Durr 1-2 0-0 3, Nurse 4-12 2-2 11, Wright 0-2 0-0 0, Zahui B 7-12 1-1 16, Allen 2-4 0-0 4, Boyd 1-2 0-2 2, Gray 3-6 2-2 8, Hartley 3-5 2-2 9, Johannes 0-6 2-2 2, Raincock-Ekunwe 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 31-71 13-15 79.

Connecticut 29 24 18 23—94 New York 16 22 19 22—79

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 11-26 (Holmes 3-5, J.Thomas 2-3, J.Jones 2-7, Banham 1-2, Williams 1-2, Hiedeman 1-3, Stricklen 1-4), New York 4-22 (Hartley 1-1, Durr 1-2, Zahui B 1-5, Nurse 1-6, Wright 0-1, Boyd 0-1, Allen 0-2, Johannes 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 35 (J.Jones 10), New York 33 (Charles 10). Assists_Connecticut 25 (Williams 6), New York 20 (Zahui B 5). Total Fouls_Connecticut 15, New York 21. Technicals_Boyd.

