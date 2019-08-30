Sun-Liberty, Box

CONNECTICUT (94)

A.Thomas 8-14 4-8 20, J.Jones 4-7 2-2 12, J.Thomas 4-6 2-2 10, Stricklen 3-10 0-1 9, Williams 10-19 4-4 26, B.Jones 3-5 3-4 9, Hiedeman 0-1 0-0 0, Holmes 1-3 2-2 4, Plaisance 1-1 0-0 2, Tuck 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 34-67 19-25 94.

NEW YORK (84)

Hartley 1-5 0-0 3, Nurse 3-8 7-8 15, Raincock-Ekunwe 5-6 0-0 10, Wright 3-7 0-0 6, Zahui B 4-8 0-0 9, Allen 1-7 0-0 2, Boyd 1-4 0-0 2, Gray 2-3 0-0 4, Johannes 8-14 1-2 21, Xu 5-14 0-0 12. Totals 33-76 8-10 84.

Connecticut 28 22 17 27—94 New York 19 22 20 23—84

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 7-13 (Stricklen 3-8, Williams 2-2, J.Jones 2-3), New York 10-24 (Johannes 4-8, Xu 2-2, Nurse 2-4, Hartley 1-2, Zahui B 1-3, Wright 0-2, Allen 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 36 (A.Thomas 9), New York 34 (Raincock-Ekunwe 7). Assists_Connecticut 23 (J.Thomas 7), New York 24 (Johannes, Boyd 6). Total Fouls_Connecticut 13, New York 20. Technicals_A.Thomas, J.Thomas, Connecticut coach Curt Miller, Hartley. A_1,791 (5,000).

