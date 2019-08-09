Sun-Lynx, Box

CONNECTICUT (57)

A.Thomas 3-4 0-6 6, J.Jones 1-3 6-6 8, J.Thomas 1-6 1-2 4, Stricklen 2-6 0-1 4, Williams 4-9 0-0 8, B.Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Banham 1-6 0-0 3, Hiedeman 2-7 1-2 6, Holmes 4-13 0-0 10, Plaisance 1-7 2-2 4, Tuck 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 21-68 10-19 57.

MINNESOTA (89)

Augustus 2-4 0-0 4, Collier 3-9 3-4 10, Dantas 4-7 0-0 11, Fowles 8-11 1-2 17, Sims 5-10 1-1 12, Alleyne 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 1-7 0-0 3, Fagbenle 2-3 0-0 4, Robinson 7-9 0-0 14, Talbot 4-6 3-4 14. Totals 36-67 8-11 89.

Connecticut 14 11 18 14—57 Minnesota 24 30 23 12—89

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 5-23 (Holmes 2-5, Hiedeman 1-4, J.Thomas 1-4, Banham 1-5, Plaisance 0-1, J.Jones 0-1, Stricklen 0-3), Minnesota 9-18 (Dantas 3-4, Talbot 3-4, Sims 1-2, Brown 1-3, Collier 1-4, Fagbenle 0-1). Fouled Out_Fagbenle. Rebounds_Connecticut 34 (A.Thomas 7), Minnesota 40 (Fowles 12). Assists_Connecticut 10 (A.Thomas, Tuck, J.Thomas 2), Minnesota 27 (Sims 9). Total Fouls_Connecticut 19, Minnesota 22. A_8,892 (19,356).

