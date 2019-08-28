Sun-Storm, Box

CONNECTICUT (89)

A.Thomas 10-14 2-7 22, J.Jones 4-7 2-2 10, J.Thomas 4-9 1-2 9, Stricklen 2-4 1-1 6, Williams 8-16 0-0 17, B.Jones 3-3 2-2 8, Hiedeman 3-5 1-2 8, Holmes 1-4 1-2 3, Plaisance 1-3 0-0 2, Tuck 1-5 2-2 4. Totals 37-70 12-20 89.

SEATTLE (70)

Canada 1-5 2-4 4, Clark 3-9 0-0 8, Howard 2-8 2-4 6, Loyd 7-11 0-0 18, Russell 4-9 0-3 8, Dietrick 0-0 0-0 0, Langhorne 3-6 4-7 12, Mosqueda-Lewis 2-5 0-0 6, Paris 1-3 1-1 3, Whitcomb 2-4 0-0 5, Zellous 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 9-19 70.

Connecticut 24 20 27 18—89 Seattle 20 16 13 21—70

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 3-11 (Stricklen 1-1, Williams 1-2, Hiedeman 1-2, J.Jones 0-1, J.Thomas 0-1, Holmes 0-1, Tuck 0-3), Seattle 11-22 (Loyd 4-5, Mosqueda-Lewis 2-4, Clark 2-4, Langhorne 2-5, Whitcomb 1-3, Howard 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 43 (A.Thomas 11), Seattle 30 (Howard 7). Assists_Connecticut 14 (Williams, A.Thomas 4), Seattle 19 (Canada 5). Total Fouls_Connecticut 17, Seattle 14. A_6,258 (10,000).

