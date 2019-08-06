Sun trade rookie Anigwe to Wings for veteran Plaisance

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Sun have traded rookie Kristine Anigwe to the Dallas Wings for veteran Theresa Plaisance.

The 6-foot-5 Plaisance averaged six points and just over four rebounds in 22 games this season for Dallas. She has hit 23 3-pointers this season, second for a center behind the Sun’s Jonquel Jones (31).

Sun coach Curt Miller says the 27-year-old Plaisance is one of the best stretch post players in the league and someone his team has been targeting for several seasons.

Anigwe, a 6-4 center drafted ninth overall out of Cal, averaged 2.0 points and 1.8 rebounds in 17 games with the Sun.

The Sun have the best record in the WNBA at 16-6. Dallas is 6-16.

