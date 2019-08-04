Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHPs Colten Brewer and Josh Smith and INF Marco Hernández to Pawtucket (IL). Reinstated LHP David Price from paternity leave. Recalled RHP Ryan Weber from Pawtucket.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Brad Peacock to Round Rock (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Claimed RHP Jacob Barnes off waivers from Milwaukee and optioned him to Omaha (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed SS Andrelton Simmons and RHPs Felix Pena and Griffin Canning on the 10-day IL; Canning retroactive to Thursday and Simmons to Saturday. Selected the contract of INF Wilfredo Tovar from Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled 1B/LHP Jared Walsh and RHP Luke Bard from Salt Lake.

Advertisement

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Sam Dyson on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Devin Smeltzer, OF Jake Cave and RHP Zack Littell from Rochester (IL). Signed SS Mike Miller to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Chance Adams to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Assigned RHP Joey Krehbiel outright to Reno (PCL). Optioned RHP Stefan Crichton to Reno.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated RHP Jacob Webb from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Assigned RHP Oscar De La Cruz outright to Tennessee (SL). Placed C Willson Contreras on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Taylor Davis from Iowa (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Signed LHP Tim Collins to a minor league contract.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RHP Carlos Estévez on the family medical emergency list. Assigned LHP Harrison Musgrave outright to Albuquerque (PCL). Recalled RHP Jesus Tinoco from Albuquerque.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Ryne Stanek to Jupiter (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Jay Jackson to San Antonio (PCL). Recalled RHP Aaron Wilkerson from San Antonio.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Jacob Rhame on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Donnie Hart from Syracuse (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned 3B Maikel Franco to Lehigh Valley (IL). Reinstated INF Brad Miller from the 10-day IL. Assigned 3B Mitch Walding outright to Lehigh Valley (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned 1B/OF Rangel Ravelo. Designated RHP Mike Mayers for assignment. Reinstated INF Matt Carpenter from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Ryan Helsley from Memphis (PCL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent RHP Brett Kennedy to the AZL Padres 2 for a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned INF Zach Green to Sacramento (PCL). Reinstated INF Evan Longoria from the 10-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned RHPs Michael Blazek outright to Fresno (PCL). Placed LHP Roenis Elías and INF Howie Kendrick on the 10-day IL, Kendrick retroactive to Friday. Selected the contract of RHP Javy Guerra from Fresno (PCL). Recalled OF Andrew Stevenson from Harrisburg (EL).

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed INF Hayden Schilling.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Sold the contract of INF T.J. Rivera to the Washington Nationals.

NEW BRITAIN BEES — Signed RHP Brady Dragmire.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed DL Billy Winn on IR. Signed RB Theo Riddick.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived WR Deontez Alexander. Signed CB Tarvarus McFadden. Activated DT Daris Kilgo from the NFI list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Announced the retirement of WR Jordy Nelson.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released RB D’Onta Foreman. Signed LB Gimel President.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived CB Jocquez Kalili. Signed RB Roc Thomas.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed CB Mercy Maston.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.