Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Dillon Tate to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHPs Colten Brewer and Josh Smith and INF Marco Hernández to Pawtucket (IL). Reinstated LHP David Price from paternity leave. Recalled RHP Ryan Weber from Pawtucket.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Brad Peacock to Round Rock (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Claimed RHP Jacob Barnes off waivers from Milwaukee and optioned him to Omaha (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed SS Andrelton Simmons and RHPs Felix Pena and Griffin Canning on the 10-day IL; Canning retroactive to Thursday and Simmons to Saturday. Selected the contract of INF Wilfredo Tovar from Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled 1B/LHP Jared Walsh and RHP Luke Bard from Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Sam Dyson on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Devin Smeltzer, OF Jake Cave and RHP Zack Littell from Rochester (IL). Signed SS Mike Miller to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Chance Adams to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed OF Aaron Hicks on the 10-day IL. Reinstated LHP J.A. Happ from paternity leave.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Assigned RHP Joey Krehbiel outright to Reno (PCL). Optioned RHP Stefan Crichton to Reno.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated RHP Jacob Webb from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Assigned RHP Oscar De La Cruz outright to Tennessee (SL). Placed C Willson Contreras on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Taylor Davis from Iowa (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Signed LHP Tim Collins to a minor league contract.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RHP Carlos Estévez on the family medical emergency list. Assigned LHP Harrison Musgrave outright to Albuquerque (PCL). Recalled RHP Jesus Tinoco from Albuquerque.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Ryne Stanek to Jupiter (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Jay Jackson to San Antonio (PCL). Recalled RHP Aaron Wilkerson from San Antonio.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Jacob Rhame on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Donnie Hart from Syracuse (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned 3B Maikel Franco to Lehigh Valley (IL). Reinstated INF Brad Miller from the 10-day IL. Assigned 3B Mitch Walding outright to Lehigh Valley (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned 1B/OF Rangel Ravelo. Designated RHP Mike Mayers for assignment. Reinstated INF Matt Carpenter from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Ryan Helsley from Memphis (PCL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent RHP Brett Kennedy to the AZL Padres 2 for a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned INF Zach Green to Sacramento (PCL). Reinstated INF Evan Longoria from the 10-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned RHPs Michael Blazek outright to Fresno (PCL). Placed LHP Roenis Elías and INF Howie Kendrick on the 10-day IL, Kendrick retroactive to Friday. Selected the contract of RHP Javy Guerra from Fresno (PCL) and 3B T.J. Rivera from Long Island (Atlantic) and assigned Rivera to Harrisburg (EL). Recalled OF Andrew Stevenson from Harrisburg.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed INF Hayden Schilling.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Sold the contract of INF T.J. Rivera to the Washington Nationals.

NEW BRITAIN BEES — Signed RHP Brady Dragmire.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed DL Billy Winn on IR. Signed RB Theo Riddick.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived WR Deontez Alexander. Signed CB Tarvarus McFadden. Activated DT Daris Kilgo from the NFI list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Announced the retirement of WR Jordy Nelson.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released RB D’Onta Foreman. Signed LB Gimel President.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived CB Jocquez Kalili. Signed RB Roc Thomas.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed CB Mercy Maston.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

CINCINNATI — Named Ron Jans coach.

