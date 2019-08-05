Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

August 5, 2019 3:06 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent LHP Manny Banuelos to the AZL White Sox for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Jonathan Loaisiga to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) for a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent LHP Jose Alvarado to Charlotte (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Assigned OF Yasmany Tomas outright to Reno (PCL). Sent RHP Matt Andriese to Visalia (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

Advertisement

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Mike Foltynewicz from Gwinnett (IL).

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed C Juan Graterol on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Saturday. Claimed RHP Kevin Gausman off waivers from Atlanta.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Kyle Keller to New Orleans (PCL). Placed OF Cesar Puello and 1B Neil Walker on the 10-day IL. Recalled 2B Isan Diaz and OF Lewis Brinson from New Orleans. Selected the contract of RHP Robert Dugger from New Orleans. Reinstated RHP Ryne Stanek from the 10-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent LHP Brent Suter to Biloxi (SL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Placed 2B Robinson Canó on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Walker Lockett and SS Luis Guillorme from Syracuse (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Released 3B Jung Ho Kang.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed RHP Ryan Dull off waivers from Oakland. Sent RHP Johnny Cueto to the AZL Giants Black for a rehab assignment.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Signed RHP Jalen Miller.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Frank Moscatiello.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released RHP Benji Waite.

Atlantic League

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Released OF Jabari Henry. Signed RHP Mike Hauschild.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Removed LB David Kenney from the PUP list.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Traded WR Kenny Stafford to Saskatchewan for KR Christion Jones.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed D Kevin Shattenkirk to a one-year contract.

LACROSSE
National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed F Dallas Bridle and T Kevin Brownell to two-year contracts.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Agreed to terms with F Latif Blessing on a multi-year contract.

COLLEGE

GUILFORD — Named Emily Record women’s rugby coach.

HOFSTRA — Promoted Mike Farrelly to associate head men’s basketball coach.

OKLAHOMA STATE — Named Patsy Armstrong assistant athletic director for women’s basketball operations.

PROVIDENCE — Promoted assistant men’s lacrosse coach Matt Francis to associate head coach.

TEMPLE — Named Kevin Copp associate athletics director/video production.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|6 Introduction to GSA Schedules
8|6 ATARC Federal Mobile Technology Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Mark Esper receives traditional mãori hongi greeting in New Zealand

Today in History

1861: Lincoln imposes first federal income tax