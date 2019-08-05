Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent LHP Manny Banuelos to the AZL White Sox for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Jonathan Loaisiga to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) for a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent LHP Jose Alvarado to Charlotte (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Assigned OF Yasmany Tomas outright to Reno (PCL). Sent RHP Matt Andriese to Visalia (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

Advertisement

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Mike Foltynewicz from Gwinnett (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed C Juan Graterol on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Saturday. Claimed RHP Kevin Gausman off waivers from Atlanta.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Kyle Keller to New Orleans (PCL). Placed OF Cesar Puello and 1B Neil Walker on the 10-day IL. Recalled 2B Isan Diaz and OF Lewis Brinson from New Orleans. Selected the contract of RHP Robert Dugger from New Orleans. Reinstated RHP Ryne Stanek from the 10-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent LHP Brent Suter to Biloxi (SL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Placed 2B Robinson Canó on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Walker Lockett and SS Luis Guillorme from Syracuse (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Released 3B Jung Ho Kang.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed RHP Ryan Dull off waivers from Oakland. Sent RHP Johnny Cueto to the AZL Giants Black for a rehab assignment.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Signed RHP Jalen Miller.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Frank Moscatiello.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released RHP Benji Waite.

Atlantic League

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Released OF Jabari Henry. Signed RHP Mike Hauschild.

FOOTBALL National Football League

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Removed LB David Kenney from the PUP list.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Traded WR Kenny Stafford to Saskatchewan for KR Christion Jones.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed D Kevin Shattenkirk to a one-year contract.

LACROSSE National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed F Dallas Bridle and T Kevin Brownell to two-year contracts.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Agreed to terms with F Latif Blessing on a multi-year contract.

COLLEGE

GUILFORD — Named Emily Record women’s rugby coach.

HOFSTRA — Promoted Mike Farrelly to associate head men’s basketball coach.

OKLAHOMA STATE — Named Patsy Armstrong assistant athletic director for women’s basketball operations.

PROVIDENCE — Promoted assistant men’s lacrosse coach Matt Francis to associate head coach.

TEMPLE — Named Kevin Copp associate athletics director/video production.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.