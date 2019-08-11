Listen Live Sports

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

August 11, 2019 7:01 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Tayler Scott to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Hector Velázquez to Pawtucket (IL). Selected the contract of INF Chris Owings from Pawtucket. Transferred 1B/OF Steve Pearce to the 60-day IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Kelvin Herrera from the 10-day IL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed RHP A.J. Cole on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Hunter Wood from Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Assigned RHP Trevor Rosenthal outright to Toledo (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed C Kevan Smith on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Anthony Bemboom from Salt Lake (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed LHP Ryan O’Rourke to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed LHP Stephen Tarpley on the 10-day IL. Selected the contracts of RHP Brady Lail and RHP Joe Mantiply from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Transferred OF Giancarlo Stanton to the 60-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Released RHP David Paulino. Optioned RHP Jason Adam to Buffalo (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Neil Ramírez from Buffalo. Tranferred LHP Ryan Borucki to the 60-day IL.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Casey Sadler to Oklahoma City (PCL). Reinstated LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu from the 10-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed RHP Nick Vincent to a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Parker Markel to Indianapolis (IL). Reinstated RHP Clay Holmes from the 10-day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Gerardo Reyes to El Paso (PCL). Recalled RHP Carl Edwards Jr. from El Paso. Sent RHP Robert Stock to the AZL Padres 2 for a rehab assignment.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Released RHP Trevor Simms.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Andrew Cartier.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released RHP Kevin Hamann.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed RHP Jake Matthys.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed OF Justin Byrd.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released INF Jordan Hovey.

Atlantic League

YORK REVOUTION — Signed LHP Josh Smoker.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated TE Charles Clay and CB Brandon Williams from the PUP list. Re-signed DL Pasoni Tasini.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released G Vlad Duccasse. Signed DE Sam Acho.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived TE/FB Orson Charles. Signed TE Rico Gathers.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived/injured LB Tre Lamar. Signed WR Deontez Alexander.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed CB Derrick Jones off waivers.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived OL Jordan Agasiva and Andrew Lauderdale. Waived/injured RB Benny Cunningham. Signed OL Ka’John Armstrong and Ben Ijalana and TE Ethan Wolf.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived G Tyler Catalina. Signed OT Nate Wozniak.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Claimed CB Hamp Cheevers off waivers.

NEW YORK JETS — Announced the retirement of PK Chandler Catanzaro. Signed PK Taylor Bertolet.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed S Micah Abernathy and DL Shane Bowman.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS —Waived WR T.J. Rahming. Waived/injured LB Garrett Sickels. Placed QB Josh Woodrum on IR. Signed QB Jalan McClendon, DB Dejuan Neal and LB Darrell Williams.

