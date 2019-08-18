Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Brad Peacock from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Cy Sneed from Round Rock (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned LHP Jose Suarez to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled LHP Miguel Del Pozo from Salt Lake (PCL)

NEW YORK YANKESS — Reinstated LHP CC Sabathia from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Thairo Estrada on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Tyler Wade from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated RHP Craig Kimbrel from the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Mark Zagunis from Iowa (IL). Optioned RHP Duane Underwood to Iowa (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Place 1B Joey Votto on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Brian O’Grady from Louisville (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP DJ Johnson from Albuquerque (PCL). Placed RHP Scott Oberg on the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Tony Gonsolin and INF Jedd Gyorko from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Josh Sborz and IF Edwin Rios to Oklahoma City (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP Jay Jackson and RHP Aaron Wilkerson from San Antonio (PCL). Optioned RHP Ray Black and Freddy Peralta to San Antonio (PCL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned INF Cole Tucker and RHP Montana DuRapau from Indianapolis (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled INF Abiatal Avelino from Sacramento (PCL). Designated LHP Travis Bergen for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed LHP Sean Doolittle on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Kyle McGowin from Harrisburg (IL).

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed INF Carlos Garcia. Released INF T.J. Bennett

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed OF Nick Herzog. Released RHP River Carbone and RHP Darin May.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Removed LFP Tu Jialun and INF Li Ning from the active roster. Placed INF Na Chuang and LHP Sang Yang to the active roster. Signed INF Aaron Brill.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived K Elliott Fry.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed LB Gary Johnson. Waived DE Myles Murphy.

