Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed LHP John Means on the family medical emergency list. Recalled RHP Tayler Scott from Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated LHP Jace Fry from the paternity list. Optioned RHP José Ruiz to Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed 3B José Ramírez on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Yu Chang from Columbus (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled LHP Framber Valdez from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned RHP Cy Sneed to Round Rock.

Advertisement

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Clay Buchholz from the 60-day IL and RHP Ken Giles from the paternity list. Optioned RHPs Brock Stewart and Justin Shafer to Buffalo (IL). Designated RHP Nick Kingham for assignment.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Derek Holland on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 24. Recalled INF David Bote from Iowa (PCL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Antonio Senzatela from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP DJ Johnson to Albuquerque.

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled RHP Kyle Keller from New Orleans (PCL). Optioned RHP Tyler Kinley to New Orleans.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Jeremy Jeffress on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Ray Black from San Antonio (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Chris Mazza from Syracuse (IL). Optioned RHP Chris Flexen to Syracuse.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released OFs Nick Herzog and M.J. Rookard.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Released LHP Nick Bozman.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released RHP Ryan Smith.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Released RHP Alex House.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released RHP Jake Esch.

FOOTBALL National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB James Folston and CB Jocquez Kalili.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed DT Corey Liuget and LB Bryson Allen-Williams. Placed RB Doug Martin on IR. Released LS Andrew DePaola.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Named Robin Fraser coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.