Takuma Sato wins IndyCar stop at World Wide

August 24, 2019
 
MADISON, Ill. (AP) — Takuma Sato held off Ed Carpenter to win the IndyCar race Saturday night at World Wide Technology Raceway.

It was Sato’s second victory of the season. Tony Kaanan was third, followed by Santino Ferrucci and Simon Pagenaud.

Pole-sitter and series points leader Josef Newgarden spun coming out of Turn 4 of the last lap and finished seventh.

Sato won by 0.399 seconds. The victory comes on the heels of his highly scrutinized move on the first lap at Pocono last week that helped trigger a major accident.

Sato denied Team Penske a sweep of the ovals this season and gave Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing a sorely needed win.

Defending race champion Will Power finished last after he crashed in Turn 4 of lap 54.

CHAMPIONSHIP DREAMS

IndyCar’s Astor Cup, awarded to the series champion every year, was on display on pit road before the race along with the NHL’s Stanley Cup. The St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup for the first time in June.

PAY UP

Sato’s team and Spencer Pigot’s team will be paying fines after each driver ran over equipment during a pit stop.

UP NEXT

IndyCar’s next stop is the road course at Portland International Raceway on Sept. 1 for the Grand Prix of Portland. Sato is the defending champion.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

