The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 0

August 30, 2019 10:14 pm
 
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 0 5 0 2 7
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .298
Mercado cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .271
Santana 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .291
Puig rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .263
Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .249
Reyes dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .205
R.Pérez c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .222
Naquin lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .288
Allen lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Chang 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .235
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 8 4 1 11
Sogard 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .301
Pham lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270
Meadows rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .276
d’Arnaud c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .269
Choi dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .259
García cf 3 1 1 1 0 2 .273
Wendle 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .206
Aguilar 1b 3 1 1 3 0 1 .279
Adames ss 3 0 2 0 0 1 .252
Cleveland 000 000 000_0 5 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 40x_4 8 0

LOB_Cleveland 5, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Naquin (19), Adames (20). HR_Aguilar (2), off Cimber. RBIs_García (58), Aguilar 3 (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Chang); Tampa Bay 1 (Pham). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 1; Tampa Bay 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Wendle. GIDP_Puig, Lindor.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Wendle, Sogard, Aguilar; Adames, Aguilar).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bieber, L, 12-7 6 1-3 6 3 3 0 9 109 3.27
Cimber 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 14 4.09
Wittgren 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.82
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pruitt 5 1-3 4 0 0 0 6 77 4.78
Drake, W, 3-1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 29 3.76
Poche 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 4.99
Kittredge 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 4.34

Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 2-2. IBB_off Cimber (Sogard).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_2:52. A_15,294 (25,025).

