Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 0

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|2
|7
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Mercado cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.291
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Reyes dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|R.Pérez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Naquin lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Allen lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Chang 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|1
|11
|
|Sogard 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.301
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Meadows rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Choi dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.259
|García cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.273
|Wendle 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.279
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|40x_4
|8
|0
LOB_Cleveland 5, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Naquin (19), Adames (20). HR_Aguilar (2), off Cimber. RBIs_García (58), Aguilar 3 (9).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Chang); Tampa Bay 1 (Pham). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 1; Tampa Bay 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Wendle. GIDP_Puig, Lindor.
DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Wendle, Sogard, Aguilar; Adames, Aguilar).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, L, 12-7
|6
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|0
|9
|109
|3.27
|Cimber
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|14
|4.09
|Wittgren
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.82
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pruitt
|5
|1-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|77
|4.78
|Drake, W, 3-1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|29
|3.76
|Poche
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|4.99
|Kittredge
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|4.34
Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 2-2. IBB_off Cimber (Sogard).
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Tom Woodring.
T_2:52. A_15,294 (25,025).
