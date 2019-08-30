Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 0

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 5 0 2 7 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .298 Mercado cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .271 Santana 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .291 Puig rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .263 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .249 Reyes dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .205 R.Pérez c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .222 Naquin lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .288 Allen lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Chang 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .235

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 8 4 1 11 Sogard 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .301 Pham lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270 Meadows rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .276 d’Arnaud c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .269 Choi dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .259 García cf 3 1 1 1 0 2 .273 Wendle 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .206 Aguilar 1b 3 1 1 3 0 1 .279 Adames ss 3 0 2 0 0 1 .252

Cleveland 000 000 000_0 5 0 Tampa Bay 000 000 40x_4 8 0

LOB_Cleveland 5, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Naquin (19), Adames (20). HR_Aguilar (2), off Cimber. RBIs_García (58), Aguilar 3 (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Chang); Tampa Bay 1 (Pham). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 1; Tampa Bay 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Wendle. GIDP_Puig, Lindor.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Wendle, Sogard, Aguilar; Adames, Aguilar).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber, L, 12-7 6 1-3 6 3 3 0 9 109 3.27 Cimber 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 14 4.09 Wittgren 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.82

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pruitt 5 1-3 4 0 0 0 6 77 4.78 Drake, W, 3-1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 29 3.76 Poche 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 4.99 Kittredge 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 4.34

Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 2-2. IBB_off Cimber (Sogard).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_2:52. A_15,294 (25,025).

