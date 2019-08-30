Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 0

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sogard 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mercado cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Meadows rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Choi dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|García cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|R.Pérez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Naquin lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Allen lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Chang 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|40x
|—
|4
DP_Cleveland 0, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Cleveland 5, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Naquin (19), Adames (20). HR_Aguilar (2).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bieber L,12-7
|6
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|0
|9
|Cimber
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Wittgren
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pruitt
|5
|1-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Drake W,3-1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Poche
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kittredge
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Tom Woodring.
T_2:52. A_15,294 (25,025).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.