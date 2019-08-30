Listen Live Sports

Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 0

August 30, 2019 10:14 pm
 
Cleveland Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 0 5 0 Totals 31 4 8 4
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 Sogard 2b 3 0 1 0
Mercado cf 4 0 1 0 Pham lf 4 0 0 0
Santana 1b 3 0 1 0 Meadows rf 4 1 1 0
Puig rf 4 0 0 0 d’Arnaud c 4 1 1 0
Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 Choi dh 4 0 1 0
Reyes dh 3 0 1 0 García cf 3 1 1 1
R.Pérez c 3 0 1 0 Wendle 3b 3 0 0 0
Naquin lf 2 0 1 0 Aguilar 1b 3 1 1 3
Allen lf 1 0 0 0 Adames ss 3 0 2 0
Chang 3b 2 0 0 0
Cleveland 000 000 000 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 40x 4

DP_Cleveland 0, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Cleveland 5, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Naquin (19), Adames (20). HR_Aguilar (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bieber L,12-7 6 1-3 6 3 3 0 9
Cimber 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Wittgren 1 0 0 0 0 1
Tampa Bay
Pruitt 5 1-3 4 0 0 0 6
Drake W,3-1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Poche 1 0 0 0 1 0
Kittredge 1 0 0 0 1 0

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_2:52. A_15,294 (25,025).

