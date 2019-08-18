Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 4

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|3
|12
|
|Reyes lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.270
|Lugo 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Castro cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.283
|Dixon 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Rodríguez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Hicks c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.205
|Demeritte rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Rogers dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.143
|Beckham ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|5
|5
|5
|4
|9
|
|Pham lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.269
|Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Meadows rf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|d’Arnaud 1b-c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Aguilar dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.325
|c-Kiermaier ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Brosseau 2b-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.284
|Zunino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.169
|a-Choi ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.260
|Heredia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|b-Sogard ph-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.340
|Detroit
|200
|000
|200_4
|10
|1
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|022_5
|5
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-walked for Zunino in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Heredia in the 8th. c-popped out for Aguilar in the 9th.
E_Beckham (5), Adames (14). LOB_Detroit 8, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Reyes 2 (7), Demeritte (3), d’Arnaud (10). HR_Castro (4), off Richards; Pham (18), off Farmer. RBIs_Castro 3 (28), Reyes (8), d’Arnaud (46), Pham 2 (53), Choi 2 (43). CS_Castro (2). SF_Castro, d’Arnaud.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Demeritte, Lugo 2, Castro); Tampa Bay 1 (Brosseau). RISP_Detroit 2 for 9; Tampa Bay 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Lugo, Adames.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Zunino, Brosseau, Zunino).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd
|7
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|9
|107
|4.24
|Farmer, H, 11
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|25
|3.81
|Jiménez, L, 3-7, BS, 3-8
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|18
|4.82
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards
|3
|1-3
|8
|2
|2
|1
|6
|71
|5.40
|Poche
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|5.05
|Kittredge
|3
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|40
|4.06
|Alvarado, W, 1-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|23
|4.76
Inherited runners-scored_Poche 2-0. WP_Farmer(2), Kittredge.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_3:04. A_16,634 (25,025).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.