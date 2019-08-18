Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 4

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 10 4 3 12 Reyes lf 4 2 2 1 1 1 .270 Lugo 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .218 Castro cf 4 1 2 3 0 1 .283 Dixon 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .257 Rodríguez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .218 Hicks c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .205 Demeritte rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .267 Rogers dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .143 Beckham ss 3 1 2 0 1 1 .221

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 5 5 5 4 9 Pham lf 3 2 2 2 1 1 .269 Duffy 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .260 Meadows rf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .275 d’Arnaud 1b-c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .261 Adames ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .245 Aguilar dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .325 c-Kiermaier ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Brosseau 2b-rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .284 Zunino c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .169 a-Choi ph-1b 1 0 1 2 1 0 .260 Heredia cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .217 b-Sogard ph-2b 1 1 0 0 0 0 .340

Detroit 200 000 200_4 10 1 Tampa Bay 100 000 022_5 5 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-walked for Zunino in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Heredia in the 8th. c-popped out for Aguilar in the 9th.

E_Beckham (5), Adames (14). LOB_Detroit 8, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Reyes 2 (7), Demeritte (3), d’Arnaud (10). HR_Castro (4), off Richards; Pham (18), off Farmer. RBIs_Castro 3 (28), Reyes (8), d’Arnaud (46), Pham 2 (53), Choi 2 (43). CS_Castro (2). SF_Castro, d’Arnaud.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Demeritte, Lugo 2, Castro); Tampa Bay 1 (Brosseau). RISP_Detroit 2 for 9; Tampa Bay 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Lugo, Adames.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Zunino, Brosseau, Zunino).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Boyd 7 2 1 1 2 9 107 4.24 Farmer, H, 11 1 1 2 2 1 0 25 3.81 Jiménez, L, 3-7, BS, 3-8 1-3 2 2 1 1 0 18 4.82

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richards 3 1-3 8 2 2 1 6 71 5.40 Poche 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 17 5.05 Kittredge 3 2 2 2 0 3 40 4.06 Alvarado, W, 1-5 1 0 0 0 2 1 23 4.76

Inherited runners-scored_Poche 2-0. WP_Farmer(2), Kittredge.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_3:04. A_16,634 (25,025).

