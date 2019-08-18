Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 4

August 18, 2019 4:21 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 10 4 3 12
Reyes lf 4 2 2 1 1 1 .270
Lugo 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .218
Castro cf 4 1 2 3 0 1 .283
Dixon 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .257
Rodríguez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .218
Hicks c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .205
Demeritte rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .267
Rogers dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .143
Beckham ss 3 1 2 0 1 1 .221
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 5 5 5 4 9
Pham lf 3 2 2 2 1 1 .269
Duffy 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .260
Meadows rf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .275
d’Arnaud 1b-c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .261
Adames ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .245
Aguilar dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .325
c-Kiermaier ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Brosseau 2b-rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .284
Zunino c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .169
a-Choi ph-1b 1 0 1 2 1 0 .260
Heredia cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .217
b-Sogard ph-2b 1 1 0 0 0 0 .340
Detroit 200 000 200_4 10 1
Tampa Bay 100 000 022_5 5 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-walked for Zunino in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Heredia in the 8th. c-popped out for Aguilar in the 9th.

Advertisement

E_Beckham (5), Adames (14). LOB_Detroit 8, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Reyes 2 (7), Demeritte (3), d’Arnaud (10). HR_Castro (4), off Richards; Pham (18), off Farmer. RBIs_Castro 3 (28), Reyes (8), d’Arnaud (46), Pham 2 (53), Choi 2 (43). CS_Castro (2). SF_Castro, d’Arnaud.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Demeritte, Lugo 2, Castro); Tampa Bay 1 (Brosseau). RISP_Detroit 2 for 9; Tampa Bay 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Lugo, Adames.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Zunino, Brosseau, Zunino).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Boyd 7 2 1 1 2 9 107 4.24
Farmer, H, 11 1 1 2 2 1 0 25 3.81
Jiménez, L, 3-7, BS, 3-8 1-3 2 2 1 1 0 18 4.82
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richards 3 1-3 8 2 2 1 6 71 5.40
Poche 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 17 5.05
Kittredge 3 2 2 2 0 3 40 4.06
Alvarado, W, 1-5 1 0 0 0 2 1 23 4.76

Inherited runners-scored_Poche 2-0. WP_Farmer(2), Kittredge.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_3:04. A_16,634 (25,025).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US