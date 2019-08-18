Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 4

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|
|Totals
|30
|5
|5
|5
|
|Reyes lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Pham lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Lugo 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Meadows rf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dixon 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|d’Arnaud 1b-c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Rodríguez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hicks c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Aguilar dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Demeritte rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kiermaier ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rogers dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brosseau 2b-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Beckham ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Zunino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Choi ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Heredia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sogard ph-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Detroit
|200
|000
|200
|—
|4
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|022
|—
|5
E_Beckham (5), Adames (14). DP_Detroit 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Detroit 8, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Reyes 2 (7), Demeritte (3), d’Arnaud (10). HR_Castro (4), Pham (18). SF_Castro (4), d’Arnaud (3).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boyd
|7
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|9
|Farmer H,11
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Jiménez L,3-7 BS,3-8
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Richards
|3
|1-3
|8
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Poche
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kittredge
|3
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Alvarado W,1-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
WP_Farmer(2), Kittredge.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_3:04. A_16,634 (25,025).
