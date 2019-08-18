Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 4

Detroit Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 4 10 4 Totals 30 5 5 5 Reyes lf 4 2 2 1 Pham lf 3 2 2 2 Lugo 3b 5 0 0 0 Duffy 3b 3 0 0 0 Castro cf 4 1 2 3 Meadows rf-cf 4 0 0 0 Dixon 1b 4 0 1 0 d’Arnaud 1b-c 3 1 1 1 Rodríguez 2b 4 0 1 0 Adames ss 3 1 0 0 Hicks c 4 0 1 0 Aguilar dh 3 0 0 0 Demeritte rf 4 0 1 0 Kiermaier ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Rogers dh 3 0 0 0 Brosseau 2b-rf 4 0 1 0 Beckham ss 3 1 2 0 Zunino c 2 0 0 0 Choi ph-1b 1 0 1 2 Heredia cf 2 0 0 0 Sogard ph-2b 1 1 0 0

Detroit 200 000 200 — 4 Tampa Bay 100 000 022 — 5

E_Beckham (5), Adames (14). DP_Detroit 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Detroit 8, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Reyes 2 (7), Demeritte (3), d’Arnaud (10). HR_Castro (4), Pham (18). SF_Castro (4), d’Arnaud (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Boyd 7 2 1 1 2 9 Farmer H,11 1 1 2 2 1 0 Jiménez L,3-7 BS,3-8 1-3 2 2 1 1 0

Tampa Bay Richards 3 1-3 8 2 2 1 6 Poche 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Kittredge 3 2 2 2 0 3 Alvarado W,1-5 1 0 0 0 2 1

WP_Farmer(2), Kittredge.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_3:04. A_16,634 (25,025).

