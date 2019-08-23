Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1

August 23, 2019 9:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 7 11 7 Totals 31 1 5 1
Duffy 3b 4 1 1 0 Villar ss 3 1 1 1
Pham lf 4 1 2 0 Mancini rf 4 0 0 0
Sogard 2b 1 0 0 0 Santander cf 3 0 1 0
Meadows dh 4 1 1 4 Núñez dh 4 0 1 0
Aguilar 1b 3 1 2 0 Stewart lf 4 0 2 0
Adames ss 4 0 1 0 Alberto 2b 4 0 0 0
Brosseau 2b-lf 4 1 1 0 Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0
Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 1 Davis 1b 3 0 0 0
Heredia rf 4 0 1 0 Sisco c 3 0 0 0
Zunino c 3 1 1 2
Tampa Bay 070 000 000 7
Baltimore 000 000 010 1

DP_Tampa Bay 1, Baltimore 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 5. 2B_Kiermaier (18), Aguilar 2 (3), Heredia (11), Santander (16), Stewart (3). HR_Meadows (23), Villar (18).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Richards W,1-0 6 2 0 0 1 5
Slegers S,1-1 3 3 1 1 0 0
Baltimore
Blach L,0-2 4 9 7 7 2 2
Tate 3 2 0 0 1 2
Ynoa 2 0 0 0 0 4

HBP_Slegers (Santander). WP_Blach.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, John Bacon.

Advertisement

T_2:25. A_14,762 (45,971).

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: DHS, USDA, Air Force and USPS address cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow