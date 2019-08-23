Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1

|Tampa Bay
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|7
|11
|7
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|Duffy 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Villar ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Mancini rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sogard 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Santander cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Meadows dh
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Núñez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Stewart lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Alberto 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brosseau 2b-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Davis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sisco c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Tampa Bay
|070
|000
|000
|—
|7
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
DP_Tampa Bay 1, Baltimore 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 5. 2B_Kiermaier (18), Aguilar 2 (3), Heredia (11), Santander (16), Stewart (3). HR_Meadows (23), Villar (18).
|Tampa Bay
|Richards W,1-0
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Slegers S,1-1
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|Blach L,0-2
|4
|
|9
|7
|7
|2
|2
|Tate
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Ynoa
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
HBP_Slegers (Santander). WP_Blach.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, John Bacon.
T_2:25. A_14,762 (45,971).
