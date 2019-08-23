Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1

Tampa Bay Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 7 11 7 Totals 31 1 5 1 Duffy 3b 4 1 1 0 Villar ss 3 1 1 1 Pham lf 4 1 2 0 Mancini rf 4 0 0 0 Sogard 2b 1 0 0 0 Santander cf 3 0 1 0 Meadows dh 4 1 1 4 Núñez dh 4 0 1 0 Aguilar 1b 3 1 2 0 Stewart lf 4 0 2 0 Adames ss 4 0 1 0 Alberto 2b 4 0 0 0 Brosseau 2b-lf 4 1 1 0 Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 1 Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 Heredia rf 4 0 1 0 Sisco c 3 0 0 0 Zunino c 3 1 1 2

Tampa Bay 070 000 000 — 7 Baltimore 000 000 010 — 1

DP_Tampa Bay 1, Baltimore 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 5. 2B_Kiermaier (18), Aguilar 2 (3), Heredia (11), Santander (16), Stewart (3). HR_Meadows (23), Villar (18).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Richards W,1-0 6 2 0 0 1 5 Slegers S,1-1 3 3 1 1 0 0

Baltimore Blach L,0-2 4 9 7 7 2 2 Tate 3 2 0 0 1 2 Ynoa 2 0 0 0 0 4

HBP_Slegers (Santander). WP_Blach.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, John Bacon.

Advertisement

T_2:25. A_14,762 (45,971).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.