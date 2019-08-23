Listen Live Sports

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1

August 23, 2019 9:43 pm
 
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 7 11 7 3 8
Duffy 3b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .244
Pham lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .267
Sogard 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .306
Meadows dh 4 1 1 4 0 0 .278
Aguilar 1b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .321
Adames ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .252
Brosseau 2b-lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .275
Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .244
Heredia rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .225
Zunino c 3 1 1 2 1 1 .172
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 5 1 1 5
Villar ss 3 1 1 1 1 1 .276
Mancini rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270
Santander cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .277
Núñez dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .243
Stewart lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .231
Alberto 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .310
Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .177
Sisco c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Tampa Bay 070 000 000_7 11 0
Baltimore 000 000 010_1 5 0

LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 5. 2B_Kiermaier (18), Aguilar 2 (3), Heredia (11), Santander (16), Stewart (3). HR_Meadows (23), off Blach; Villar (18), off Slegers. RBIs_Kiermaier (52), Zunino 2 (29), Meadows 4 (67), Villar (58).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Adames, Zunino); Baltimore 4 (Stewart, Alberto 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 8; Baltimore 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Stewart. GIDP_Pham, Brosseau, Stewart.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Aguilar, Adames, Aguilar); Baltimore 2 (Villar, Alberto, Davis; Villar, Alberto, Davis).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richards W,1-0 6 2 0 0 1 5 83 1.93
Slegers S,1-1 3 3 1 1 0 0 42 3.00
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Blach L,0-2 4 9 7 7 2 2 86 12.15
Tate 3 2 0 0 1 2 41 7.00
Ynoa 2 0 0 0 0 4 23 6.00

HBP_Slegers (Santander). WP_Blach.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, John Bacon.

T_2:25. A_14,762 (45,971).

