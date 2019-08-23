Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 7 11 7 3 8 Duffy 3b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .244 Pham lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .267 Sogard 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .306 Meadows dh 4 1 1 4 0 0 .278 Aguilar 1b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .321 Adames ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .252 Brosseau 2b-lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .275 Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .244 Heredia rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .225 Zunino c 3 1 1 2 1 1 .172

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 5 1 1 5 Villar ss 3 1 1 1 1 1 .276 Mancini rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270 Santander cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .277 Núñez dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .243 Stewart lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .231 Alberto 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .310 Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .177 Sisco c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214

Tampa Bay 070 000 000_7 11 0 Baltimore 000 000 010_1 5 0

LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 5. 2B_Kiermaier (18), Aguilar 2 (3), Heredia (11), Santander (16), Stewart (3). HR_Meadows (23), off Blach; Villar (18), off Slegers. RBIs_Kiermaier (52), Zunino 2 (29), Meadows 4 (67), Villar (58).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Adames, Zunino); Baltimore 4 (Stewart, Alberto 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 8; Baltimore 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Stewart. GIDP_Pham, Brosseau, Stewart.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Aguilar, Adames, Aguilar); Baltimore 2 (Villar, Alberto, Davis; Villar, Alberto, Davis).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richards W,1-0 6 2 0 0 1 5 83 1.93 Slegers S,1-1 3 3 1 1 0 0 42 3.00

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Blach L,0-2 4 9 7 7 2 2 86 12.15 Tate 3 2 0 0 1 2 41 7.00 Ynoa 2 0 0 0 0 4 23 6.00

HBP_Slegers (Santander). WP_Blach.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, John Bacon.

T_2:25. A_14,762 (45,971).

