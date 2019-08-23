Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|11
|7
|3
|8
|
|Duffy 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Sogard 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Meadows dh
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.278
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.321
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Brosseau 2b-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Heredia rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.225
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.172
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|1
|5
|
|Villar ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.276
|Mancini rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Santander cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Núñez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Stewart lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Alberto 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Davis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|Sisco c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Tampa Bay
|070
|000
|000_7
|11
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|010_1
|5
|0
LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 5. 2B_Kiermaier (18), Aguilar 2 (3), Heredia (11), Santander (16), Stewart (3). HR_Meadows (23), off Blach; Villar (18), off Slegers. RBIs_Kiermaier (52), Zunino 2 (29), Meadows 4 (67), Villar (58).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Adames, Zunino); Baltimore 4 (Stewart, Alberto 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 8; Baltimore 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Stewart. GIDP_Pham, Brosseau, Stewart.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Aguilar, Adames, Aguilar); Baltimore 2 (Villar, Alberto, Davis; Villar, Alberto, Davis).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards W,1-0
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|83
|1.93
|Slegers S,1-1
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|42
|3.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Blach L,0-2
|4
|
|9
|7
|7
|2
|2
|86
|12.15
|Tate
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|41
|7.00
|Ynoa
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|6.00
HBP_Slegers (Santander). WP_Blach.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, John Bacon.
T_2:25. A_14,762 (45,971).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.