Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 6

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|2
|7
|
|Smith rf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.235
|Moore rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Nola 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Narváez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.223
|Lopes lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.277
|Broxton lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Fraley cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Gordon 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|7
|11
|6
|3
|5
|
|Pham lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Meadows dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|d’Arnaud c-1b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.319
|Zunino c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.170
|Duffy 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|a-Sogard ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.321
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.246
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Brosseau 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Heredia rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.225
|b-Choi ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Seattle
|000
|300
|003_6
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|101
|201
|002_7
|11
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-walked for Duffy in the 6th. b-intentionally walked for Heredia in the 9th.
LOB_Seattle 6, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Crawford (19), Aguilar (1), Meadows (20), Brosseau (7). 3B_Crawford (4), Smith (8). HR_Vogelbach (28), off Pagán; Heredia (4), off LeBlanc; Kiermaier (13), off Magill. RBIs_Seager (43), Lopes 2 (10), Vogelbach (69), Smith 2 (33), d’Arnaud (47), Heredia (17), Kiermaier 4 (51). SB_Pham 2 (16), Kiermaier (19), Gordon (18). SF_d’Arnaud.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Gordon, Seager, Narváez, Nola); Tampa Bay 2 (Adames). RISP_Seattle 2 for 12; Tampa Bay 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Nola. GIDP_Adames, Pham.
DP_Seattle 2 (Crawford, Nola; Crawford, Gordon, Nola).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gearrin
|1
|
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|15
|3.92
|LeBlanc
|4
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|0
|2
|64
|5.52
|McClain
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|3.72
|Guilbeau
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.00
|Magill, L, 1-1, BS, 2-3
|0
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|18
|4.76
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton
|5
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|3
|99
|2.85
|Poche, H, 11
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|26
|4.78
|Anderson, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
|Pagán, W, 3-2
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|30
|2.35
Inherited runners-scored_McClain 2-1. IBB_off Magill (Choi). HBP_Morton (Nola), Pagán (Fraley). WP_Magill, Morton.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:58. A_7,827 (25,025).
