Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 6

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 6 8 6 2 7 Smith rf 5 0 1 2 0 1 .235 Moore rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .201 Crawford ss 5 1 3 0 0 1 .250 Nola 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .308 Seager 3b 4 1 0 1 0 0 .243 Narváez c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .283 Vogelbach dh 3 1 1 1 1 1 .223 Lopes lf 3 0 1 2 1 1 .277 Broxton lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Fraley cf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .000 Gordon 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .276

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 7 11 6 3 5 Pham lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .265 Meadows dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .276 d’Arnaud c-1b 3 1 3 1 0 0 .267 Aguilar 1b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .319 Zunino c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .170 Duffy 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .244 a-Sogard ph-2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .321 Kiermaier cf 4 1 2 4 0 0 .246 Adames ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .248 Brosseau 2b-3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .276 Heredia rf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .225 b-Choi ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .254

Seattle 000 300 003_6 8 0 Tampa Bay 101 201 002_7 11 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for Duffy in the 6th. b-intentionally walked for Heredia in the 9th.

Advertisement

LOB_Seattle 6, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Crawford (19), Aguilar (1), Meadows (20), Brosseau (7). 3B_Crawford (4), Smith (8). HR_Vogelbach (28), off Pagán; Heredia (4), off LeBlanc; Kiermaier (13), off Magill. RBIs_Seager (43), Lopes 2 (10), Vogelbach (69), Smith 2 (33), d’Arnaud (47), Heredia (17), Kiermaier 4 (51). SB_Pham 2 (16), Kiermaier (19), Gordon (18). SF_d’Arnaud.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Gordon, Seager, Narváez, Nola); Tampa Bay 2 (Adames). RISP_Seattle 2 for 12; Tampa Bay 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Nola. GIDP_Adames, Pham.

DP_Seattle 2 (Crawford, Nola; Crawford, Gordon, Nola).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gearrin 1 0 1 1 1 2 15 3.92 LeBlanc 4 1-3 7 4 4 0 2 64 5.52 McClain 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 23 3.72 Guilbeau 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 3.00 Magill, L, 1-1, BS, 2-3 0 3 2 2 1 0 18 4.76

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton 5 4 3 3 2 3 99 2.85 Poche, H, 11 2 0 0 0 0 3 26 4.78 Anderson, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 0.00 Pagán, W, 3-2 1 3 3 3 0 1 30 2.35

Inherited runners-scored_McClain 2-1. IBB_off Magill (Choi). HBP_Morton (Nola), Pagán (Fraley). WP_Magill, Morton.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:58. A_7,827 (25,025).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.