Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 6

August 21, 2019 4:20 pm
 
Seattle Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 6 8 6 Totals 32 7 11 6
Smith rf 5 0 1 2 Pham lf 3 1 0 0
Moore rf 0 0 0 0 Meadows dh 4 1 1 0
Crawford ss 5 1 3 0 d’Arnaud c-1b 3 1 3 1
Nola 1b 4 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 3 1 1 0
Seager 3b 4 1 0 1 Zunino c 1 0 0 0
Narváez c 4 1 1 0 Duffy 3b 2 0 0 0
Vogelbach dh 3 1 1 1 Sogard ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Lopes lf 3 0 1 2 Kiermaier cf 4 1 2 4
Broxton lf 0 0 0 0 Adames ss 4 1 1 0
Fraley cf 3 1 0 0 Brosseau 2b-3b 4 0 1 0
Gordon 2b 4 1 1 0 Heredia rf 3 1 2 1
Choi ph 0 0 0 0
Seattle 000 300 003 6
Tampa Bay 101 201 002 7

DP_Seattle 2, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Seattle 6, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Crawford (19), Aguilar (1), Meadows (20), Brosseau (7). 3B_Crawford (4), Smith (8). HR_Vogelbach (28), Heredia (4), Kiermaier (13). SB_Pham 2 (16), Kiermaier (19), Gordon (18). SF_d’Arnaud (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gearrin 1 0 1 1 1 2
LeBlanc 4 1-3 7 4 4 0 2
McClain 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Guilbeau 1 1 0 0 0 1
Magill L,1-1 BS,2-3 0 3 2 2 1 0
Tampa Bay
Morton 5 4 3 3 2 3
Poche H,11 2 0 0 0 0 3
Anderson H,2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Pagán W,3-2 1 3 3 3 0 1

Magill pitched to 5 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Morton (Nola), Pagán (Fraley). WP_Magill, Morton.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:58. A_7,827 (25,025).

