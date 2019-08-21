Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 6

|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|
|Totals
|32
|7
|11
|6
|
|Smith rf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|
|Pham lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Moore rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meadows dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|d’Arnaud c-1b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|
|Nola 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|
|Zunino c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Narváez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Duffy 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Sogard ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lopes lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|
|Broxton lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Fraley cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Brosseau 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gordon 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Heredia rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Choi ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seattle
|000
|300
|003
|—
|6
|Tampa Bay
|101
|201
|002
|—
|7
DP_Seattle 2, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Seattle 6, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Crawford (19), Aguilar (1), Meadows (20), Brosseau (7). 3B_Crawford (4), Smith (8). HR_Vogelbach (28), Heredia (4), Kiermaier (13). SB_Pham 2 (16), Kiermaier (19), Gordon (18). SF_d’Arnaud (4).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gearrin
|1
|
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|LeBlanc
|4
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|0
|2
|McClain
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Guilbeau
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Magill L,1-1 BS,2-3
|0
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Morton
|5
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Poche H,11
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Anderson H,2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pagán W,3-2
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
Magill pitched to 5 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Morton (Nola), Pagán (Fraley). WP_Magill, Morton.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:58. A_7,827 (25,025).
T_2:58. A_7,827 (25,025).