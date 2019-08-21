Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 6

Seattle Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 6 8 6 Totals 32 7 11 6 Smith rf 5 0 1 2 Pham lf 3 1 0 0 Moore rf 0 0 0 0 Meadows dh 4 1 1 0 Crawford ss 5 1 3 0 d’Arnaud c-1b 3 1 3 1 Nola 1b 4 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 3 1 1 0 Seager 3b 4 1 0 1 Zunino c 1 0 0 0 Narváez c 4 1 1 0 Duffy 3b 2 0 0 0 Vogelbach dh 3 1 1 1 Sogard ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Lopes lf 3 0 1 2 Kiermaier cf 4 1 2 4 Broxton lf 0 0 0 0 Adames ss 4 1 1 0 Fraley cf 3 1 0 0 Brosseau 2b-3b 4 0 1 0 Gordon 2b 4 1 1 0 Heredia rf 3 1 2 1 Choi ph 0 0 0 0

Seattle 000 300 003 — 6 Tampa Bay 101 201 002 — 7

DP_Seattle 2, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Seattle 6, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Crawford (19), Aguilar (1), Meadows (20), Brosseau (7). 3B_Crawford (4), Smith (8). HR_Vogelbach (28), Heredia (4), Kiermaier (13). SB_Pham 2 (16), Kiermaier (19), Gordon (18). SF_d’Arnaud (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Gearrin 1 0 1 1 1 2 LeBlanc 4 1-3 7 4 4 0 2 McClain 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Guilbeau 1 1 0 0 0 1 Magill L,1-1 BS,2-3 0 3 2 2 1 0

Tampa Bay Morton 5 4 3 3 2 3 Poche H,11 2 0 0 0 0 3 Anderson H,2 1 1 0 0 0 0 Pagán W,3-2 1 3 3 3 0 1

Magill pitched to 5 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Morton (Nola), Pagán (Fraley). WP_Magill, Morton.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:58. A_7,827 (25,025).

