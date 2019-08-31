Listen Live Sports

Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 6

August 31, 2019 9:41 pm
 
Cleveland Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 6 11 6 Totals 35 9 11 8
Lindor ss 5 1 2 2 Sogard 2b 5 1 2 1
Mercado cf 4 1 1 0 Pham lf 4 1 2 2
Santana 1b 3 1 2 2 Meadows dh 5 0 0 0
Puig rf 4 0 0 0 d’Arnaud c 4 2 1 1
Bauers lf 0 0 0 0 Choi 1b 4 2 3 1
Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 García rf 4 2 2 2
Freeman 2b 0 1 0 0 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0
Reyes dh 4 1 3 0 Duffy 3b 3 1 0 1
R.Pérez c 4 0 0 0 Wendle ss 3 0 1 0
Allen lf-rf 4 0 2 2
Chang 3b 4 1 1 0
Cleveland 200 000 022 6
Tampa Bay 012 003 30x 9

E_Santana (7). DP_Cleveland 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Cleveland 4, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Santana (27), Allen (8), Wendle (11). HR_Santana (31), Lindor (26), Choi (13), Pham (20), García (18), d’Arnaud (15).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Plesac L,7-5 5 6 4 4 1 4
Clippard 2-3 1 2 2 1 1
Wood 1-3 4 3 2 1 0
Maton 2 0 0 0 1 1
Tampa Bay
Castillo 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 2
Beeks W,6-3 3 4 0 0 0 1
Drake H,8 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Anderson H,4 1 0 0 0 0 2
Roe 1 0 0 0 0 2
Pinto 1 1-3 4 4 4 2 0
Pagán S,16-23 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Plesac pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Beeks pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Clippard (Wendle).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:18. A_13,327 (25,025).

