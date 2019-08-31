Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 6

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|6
|
|Totals
|35
|9
|11
|8
|
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Sogard 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Mercado cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Santana 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Meadows dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Bauers lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|García rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Freeman 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Duffy 3b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|R.Pérez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendle ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Allen lf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chang 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|200
|000
|022
|—
|6
|Tampa Bay
|012
|003
|30x
|—
|9
E_Santana (7). DP_Cleveland 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Cleveland 4, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Santana (27), Allen (8), Wendle (11). HR_Santana (31), Lindor (26), Choi (13), Pham (20), García (18), d’Arnaud (15).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plesac L,7-5
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Clippard
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Wood
|
|1-3
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Maton
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Castillo
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Beeks W,6-3
|3
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Drake H,8
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Roe
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pinto
|1
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Pagán S,16-23
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Plesac pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Beeks pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Clippard (Wendle).
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:18. A_13,327 (25,025).
