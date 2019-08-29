Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tampa Bay 9, Houston 8

August 29, 2019 6:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 9 14 9 Totals 36 8 8 8
Sogard 2b 5 0 2 0 Springer cf 5 1 1 2
Meadows rf 5 2 2 2 Altuve 2b 5 1 2 1
Pham lf 5 1 2 1 Brantley dh 4 1 0 0
Choi 1b 4 2 2 2 Bregman ss 5 0 1 0
García cf 5 1 2 0 Alvarez lf 3 2 0 0
Adames ss 5 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0
d’Arnaud c 5 1 3 4 Toro 3b 2 2 1 1
Aguilar dh 4 0 0 0 Chirinos c 4 0 1 2
Duffy 3b 3 2 1 0 Reddick rf 4 0 1 2
Tampa Bay 011 201 310 9
Houston 011 121 101 8

E_Richards (1), Duffy (6). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Houston 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Houston 11. 2B_Meadows (23), Choi (16), Chirinos (19). HR_Meadows (24), d’Arnaud (14), Springer (28), Altuve (25), Toro (1). SB_García (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Kittredge 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1
Richards 2 1-3 2 2 1 2 4
Roe H,20 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Poche BS,1-6 2-3 0 2 2 5 1
Anderson 1 1 1 1 0 2
De León W,1-0 1 1 1 0 1 1
Pagán S,15-22 2 1-3 2 1 1 0 3
Houston
Greinke 5 2-3 6 5 5 1 8
Smith BS,0-1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Devenski L,2-3 BS,0-1 1-3 4 3 3 0 0
Rondón 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Sneed 2 2 1 1 1 2

Anderson pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, De León pitched to 5 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Brian Knight; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Greg Gibson.

Advertisement

T_4:06. A_33,051 (41,168).

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|29 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
8|29 Washington DC-Reston Cybersecurity...
8|29 Breakfast & Learn
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor climbs mast of USS Constitution

Today in History

1958: Air Force Academy opens in Colorado Springs