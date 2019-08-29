Tampa Bay 9, Houston 8

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|9
|14
|9
|2
|11
|
|Sogard 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Meadows rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.276
|Pham lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.272
|Choi 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.259
|García cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.249
|d’Arnaud c
|5
|1
|3
|4
|0
|2
|.269
|Aguilar dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Duffy 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|8
|8
|8
|10
|12
|
|Springer cf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.293
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.303
|Brantley dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.332
|Bregman ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Alvarez lf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.324
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.308
|Toro 3b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.238
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.237
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.265
|Tampa Bay
|011
|201
|310_9
|14
|2
|Houston
|011
|121
|101_8
|8
|0
E_Richards (1), Duffy (6). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Houston 11. 2B_Meadows (23), Choi (16), Chirinos (19). HR_Meadows (24), off Greinke; d’Arnaud (14), off Greinke; Springer (28), off Richards; Altuve (25), off Anderson; Toro (1), off Pagán. RBIs_d’Arnaud 4 (51), Meadows 2 (69), Pham (56), Choi 2 (48), Chirinos 2 (49), Springer 2 (73), Reddick 2 (43), Altuve (61), Toro (2). SB_García (10). CS_Altuve (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Pham, d’Arnaud, Choi); Houston 8 (Reddick, Altuve 2, Springer). RISP_Tampa Bay 6 for 14; Houston 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Meadows, García.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (d’Arnaud, Adames, d’Arnaud).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kittredge
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|27
|4.46
|Richards
|2
|1-3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|4
|63
|2.31
|Roe, H, 20
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|4.20
|Poche, BS, 1-6
|
|2-3
|0
|2
|2
|5
|1
|38
|5.12
|Anderson
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|0.84
|De León, W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|21
|3.00
|Pagán, S, 15-22
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|31
|2.37
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|5
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|1
|8
|93
|3.45
|Smith, BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1.65
|Devenski, L, 2-3, BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|14
|5.28
|Rondón
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.71
|Sneed
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|34
|4.30
Inherited runners-scored_Richards 2-1, Roe 3-1, Anderson 3-0, Pagán 2-0, Smith 1-1, Rondón 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Brian Knight; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_4:06. A_33,051 (41,168).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.