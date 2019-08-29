Listen Live Sports

Tampa Bay 9, Houston 8

August 29, 2019
 
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 9 14 9 2 11
Sogard 2b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .300
Meadows rf 5 2 2 2 0 1 .276
Pham lf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .272
Choi 1b 4 2 2 2 1 1 .259
García cf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .272
Adames ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .249
d’Arnaud c 5 1 3 4 0 2 .269
Aguilar dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .277
Duffy 3b 3 2 1 0 1 0 .230
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 8 8 8 10 12
Springer cf 5 1 1 2 1 2 .293
Altuve 2b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .303
Brantley dh 4 1 0 0 1 1 .332
Bregman ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .289
Alvarez lf 3 2 0 0 2 2 .324
Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .308
Toro 3b 2 2 1 1 3 0 .238
Chirinos c 4 0 1 2 1 2 .237
Reddick rf 4 0 1 2 1 2 .265
Tampa Bay 011 201 310_9 14 2
Houston 011 121 101_8 8 0

E_Richards (1), Duffy (6). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Houston 11. 2B_Meadows (23), Choi (16), Chirinos (19). HR_Meadows (24), off Greinke; d’Arnaud (14), off Greinke; Springer (28), off Richards; Altuve (25), off Anderson; Toro (1), off Pagán. RBIs_d’Arnaud 4 (51), Meadows 2 (69), Pham (56), Choi 2 (48), Chirinos 2 (49), Springer 2 (73), Reddick 2 (43), Altuve (61), Toro (2). SB_García (10). CS_Altuve (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Pham, d’Arnaud, Choi); Houston 8 (Reddick, Altuve 2, Springer). RISP_Tampa Bay 6 for 14; Houston 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Meadows, García.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (d’Arnaud, Adames, d’Arnaud).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kittredge 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 27 4.46
Richards 2 1-3 2 2 1 2 4 63 2.31
Roe, H, 20 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 4.20
Poche, BS, 1-6 2-3 0 2 2 5 1 38 5.12
Anderson 1 1 1 1 0 2 17 0.84
De León, W, 1-0 1 1 1 0 1 1 21 3.00
Pagán, S, 15-22 2 1-3 2 1 1 0 3 31 2.37
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke 5 2-3 6 5 5 1 8 93 3.45
Smith, BS, 0-1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 1.65
Devenski, L, 2-3, BS, 0-1 1-3 4 3 3 0 0 14 5.28
Rondón 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 3.71
Sneed 2 2 1 1 1 2 34 4.30

Inherited runners-scored_Richards 2-1, Roe 3-1, Anderson 3-0, Pagán 2-0, Smith 1-1, Rondón 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Brian Knight; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_4:06. A_33,051 (41,168).

