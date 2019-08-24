Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tampa Bay faces off against Baltimore in division matchup

August 24, 2019 3:09 am
 
1 min read
Share       

Tampa Bay Rays (76-54, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (41-88, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jose Alvarado (1-5, 4.55 ERA) Orioles: John Means (8-9, 3.75 ERA)

LINE: Rays -194; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Baltimore and Tampa Bay will play on Saturday.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

The Orioles are 18-44 against the rest of their division. Baltimore has slugged .409 this season. Trey Mancini leads the club with a .520 slugging percentage, including 60 extra-base hits and 29 home runs.

The Rays are 32-26 against opponents from the AL East. Tampa Bay has slugged .429 this season. Austin Meadows leads the team with a .532 slugging percentage, including 51 extra-base hits and 23 home runs. The Rays won the last meeting 7-1. Trevor Richards recorded his fourth victory and Meadows went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Tampa Bay. Ty Blach took his second loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with 29 home runs and is slugging .520. Renato Nunez is 11-for-35 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Meadows leads the Rays with 23 home runs and is batting .278. Tommy Pham is 9-for-32 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 2-8, .221 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Rays: 6-4, .225 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored by two runs

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain), Shawn Armstrong: (forearm), Richie Martin: (hand), Mark Trumbo: (knee).

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (finger), Avisail Garcia: (oblique), Joey Wendle: (wrist), Brandon Lowe: (leg), Yandy Diaz: (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow