Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tennessee CB Bryce Thompson faces domestic assault charge

August 25, 2019 2:02 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee cornerback Bryce Thompson has been arrested on a domestic assault charge stemming from an argument with his girlfriend.

A woman told police the argument began Saturday night after she found another woman’s fake eyelashes in Thompson’s room. She said the argument began in Thompson’s dorm room, moved to a stairwell and continued for 10 to 20 minutes.

Thompson and the woman said they had been dating for four years.

Witnesses told police they heard Thompson threatening to slap a woman. One witness said he heard Thompson yelling that he would “shoot up the school.”

Advertisement

Police say Thompson acknowledged arguing with the woman but denied making physical contact with her or issuing any threats.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

The woman told police she couldn’t remember “the entirety of what had occurred” during the argument “as it was a stressful, volatile situation.” She said Thompson has a bad temper and had punched walls during previous arguments.

Tennessee issued a statement saying “we are aware of the situation and waiting for additional information while the appropriate processes take place.”

Thompson, a sophomore from Irmo, South Carolina, made 10 starts last season. He recorded three interceptions and seven pass breakups to lead the Volunteers in both categories.

Tennessee opens the season Saturday by hosting Georgia State.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow