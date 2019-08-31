Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Tennessee State holds off Mississippi Valley State 26-20

August 31, 2019
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cameron Rosendahl accounted for two touchdowns and Tennessee State held off Mississippi Valley State 26-20 in a season opener on Saturday night.

Tennessee State’s Antonio Zita made four of five field goal attempts, including a 26-yarder that capped the scoring with 3:10 remaining. The Delta Devils then drove to the Tigers 21 in 12 plays, but the drive stalled with an incomplete pass on fourth-and-7 with 1:11 remaining.

Rosendahl was 25-of-42 passing for 330 yards. He had an 8-yard touchdown run and threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Chris Rowland, who finished with 11 catches for 172 yards.

Dejerric Bryant tossed a 2-yard touchdown pass to Johnny Wilson, and ran into the end zone on a 4-yard score that pulled the Delta Devils to 23-20 with 7:16 remaining. Bryant was 27 of 52 for 205 yards passing.

Mississippi Valley State’s Keonte’ Daniels forced a fumble, recovered the ball and ran 32 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.

