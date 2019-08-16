Listen Live Sports

Tennessee to sell alcoholic beverages at home football games

August 16, 2019 10:29 am
 
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee is the latest Southeastern Conference school to sell alcoholic beverages at upcoming home football games.

School officials say alcohol sales will begin with the second home game Sept. 7 game against Brigham Young.

Southeastern Conference chancellors and school presidents voted in May to give league members the option of selling beer and wine in public areas during sporting events. Tennessee joins Arkansas, LSU, Missouri, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt in providing alcohol at upcoming football games.

Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer says “we remain committed to providing a safe, positive, and family-friendly atmosphere in our venues and have measures in place to assure that standard is met.”

Beer will be sold throughout Neyland Stadium at concession stands and kiosks, excluding areas near the student section. Wine will be sold in the Tennessee Terrace and East and West Clubs.

A maximum of two alcoholic beverages may be purchased per transaction. Alcohol sales will end after the third quarter. Fans won’t be allowed to take alcoholic beverages out of the stadium.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

