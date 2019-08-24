Listen Live Sports

Texans-Cowboys Stats

August 24, 2019 10:54 pm
 
Houston 0 0 0 0— 0
Dallas 17 10 7 0—34
First Quarter

Dal_Gallup 12 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 10:53.

Dal_Joe.Thomas 0 blocked punt return (Maher kick), 6:58.

Dal_FG Maher 36, 2:28.

Second Quarter

Dal_Morris 1 run (Maher kick), 4:43.

Dal_FG Maher 23, :00.

Third Quarter

Dal_Chunn 12 pass from White (Maher kick), 5:14.

A_85,636.

___

Hou Dal
First downs 8 21
Total Net Yards 135 362
Rushes-yards 22-85 30-113
Passing 50 249
Punt Returns 4-33 3-45
Kickoff Returns 4-99 1-29
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-4
Comp-Att-Int 10-26-2 24-42-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 8-38 1-8
Punts 8-43.0 7-45.1
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-54 13-110
Time of Possession 25:03 34:57

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, Higdon 13-28, Crockett 3-27, Webb 4-25, Ta’amu 1-6, Miller 1-(minus 1). Dallas, Pollard 6-26, Chunn 7-25, D.Jackson 4-20, Morris 5-18, Weber 5-17, White 1-4, Christion 2-3.

PASSING_Houston, Webb 8-21-2-62, Ta’amu 2-5-0-26. Dallas, Prescott 2-5-0-22, Rush 15-25-0-173, White 6-9-0-56, Christion 1-3-0-6.

RECEIVING_Houston, Jor.Thomas 2-33, Hansen 2-24, Carter 1-8, T.Johnson 1-6, Crockett 1-5, Akins 1-5, Mitchell 1-4, Dixon 1-3. Dallas, D.Smith 6-79, Lucas 4-50, C.Wilson 3-37, Chunn 2-23, Pollard 2-10, Austin 1-22, Gallup 1-12, Cobb 1-10, D.Jackson 1-6, R.Davis 1-5, J.Johnson 1-2, McElroy 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

