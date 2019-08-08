Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Texans-Packers Stats

August 8, 2019 11:29 pm
 
Houston 0 10 0 16—26
Green Bay 7 7 14 0—28
First Quarter

GB_St. Brown 0 fumble return (Crosby kick), 1:54.

Second Quarter

Hou_Crockett 1 run (Fairbairn kick), 7:16.

GB_Shepherd 14 pass from Kizer (Ficken kick), 2:43.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 49, :00.

Third Quarter

GB_J.Moore 1 pass from Boyle (Crosby kick), 12:21.

GB_Lazard 27 pass from Boyle (Ficken kick), 2:04.

Fourth Quarter

Hou_J.Adams 6 pass from Webb (kick failed), 13:07.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 45, 12:08.

Hou_Ferguson 1 run (Fairbairn kick), :29.

A_73,928.

___

Hou GB
First downs 29 16
Total Net Yards 412 237
Rushes-yards 29-138 29-95
Passing 274 142
Punt Returns 4-29 1-4
Kickoff Returns 2-36 2-48
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-19
Comp-Att-Int 25-40-2 11-21-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-12 0-0
Punts 1-38.0 5-45.6
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 1-1
Penalties-Yards 9-100 12-102
Time of Possession 32:09 27:51

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, Webb 6-47, Higdon 8-37, T.Jones 7-28, Crockett 6-24, Ferguson 2-2. Green Bay, D.Williams 14-62, Carson 8-15, Hall 2-8, Wilkins 3-7, Kizer 2-3.

PASSING_Houston, Webb 25-40-2-286. Green Bay, Kizer 8-13-0-102, Boyle 3-5-0-40, Wilkins 0-3-0-0.

RECEIVING_Houston, Louis 3-24, Mitchell 3-19, J.Adams 3-17, T.Johnson 2-48, Weah 2-29, Dixon 2-28, Akins 2-24, Coutee 2-13, Fells 1-21, Allen 1-16, Howell 1-15, Hansen 1-15, T.Jones 1-11, Gillaspia 1-6. Green Bay, Kumerow 2-27, J.Moore 2-7, Lazard 1-27, Tonyan 1-23, D.Williams 1-18, Shepherd 1-14, Baylis 1-12, Carson 1-10, Vitale 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

The Associated Press

