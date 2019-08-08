Texans-Packers Stats

|Houston
|0
|10
|0
|16—26
|Green Bay
|7
|7
|14
|0—28
|First Quarter
GB_St. Brown 0 fumble return (Crosby kick), 1:54.
Hou_Crockett 1 run (Fairbairn kick), 7:16.
GB_Shepherd 14 pass from Kizer (Ficken kick), 2:43.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 49, :00.
GB_J.Moore 1 pass from Boyle (Crosby kick), 12:21.
GB_Lazard 27 pass from Boyle (Ficken kick), 2:04.
Hou_J.Adams 6 pass from Webb (kick failed), 13:07.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 45, 12:08.
Hou_Ferguson 1 run (Fairbairn kick), :29.
A_73,928.
|Hou
|GB
|First downs
|29
|16
|Total Net Yards
|412
|237
|Rushes-yards
|29-138
|29-95
|Passing
|274
|142
|Punt Returns
|4-29
|1-4
|Kickoff Returns
|2-36
|2-48
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-19
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-40-2
|11-21-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-12
|0-0
|Punts
|1-38.0
|5-45.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|9-100
|12-102
|Time of Possession
|32:09
|27:51
RUSHING_Houston, Webb 6-47, Higdon 8-37, T.Jones 7-28, Crockett 6-24, Ferguson 2-2. Green Bay, D.Williams 14-62, Carson 8-15, Hall 2-8, Wilkins 3-7, Kizer 2-3.
PASSING_Houston, Webb 25-40-2-286. Green Bay, Kizer 8-13-0-102, Boyle 3-5-0-40, Wilkins 0-3-0-0.
RECEIVING_Houston, Louis 3-24, Mitchell 3-19, J.Adams 3-17, T.Johnson 2-48, Weah 2-29, Dixon 2-28, Akins 2-24, Coutee 2-13, Fells 1-21, Allen 1-16, Howell 1-15, Hansen 1-15, T.Jones 1-11, Gillaspia 1-6. Green Bay, Kumerow 2-27, J.Moore 2-7, Lazard 1-27, Tonyan 1-23, D.Williams 1-18, Shepherd 1-14, Baylis 1-12, Carson 1-10, Vitale 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
