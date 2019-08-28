Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Texans sign OLB Brennan Scarlett to contract extension

August 28, 2019 7:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have signed outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett to a one-year, $3.75 million contract extension.

Wednesday’s signing will keep Scarlett with the team through the 2020 season. He will make $2.025 million this year after signing in the offseason as a restricted free agent.

Scarlett, who is entering his fourth NFL season, is the backup to Jadeveon Clowney, who has yet to sign his franchise tender.

He was signed by the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and has appeared in 30 games with eight starts in the last three seasons. The 6-foot-4, 263-pound Scarlett finished with 18 tackles last season after having 26 tackles and two sacks, which were both career highs, in 2017.

Advertisement

___

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
8|29 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Armies revitalizing coral reef to combat climate change

Today in History

1957: Longest Senate filibuster to stop Civil Rights Act begins