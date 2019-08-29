Texas 3, L.A. Angels 0

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|6
|14
|
|Choo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.268
|Santana dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.292
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.275
|W.Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|Solak 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.357
|Forsythe 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.230
|DeShields cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|a-Odor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Mathis c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.164
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|0
|3
|0
|3
|5
|
|Goodwin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Fletcher 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Upton lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.207
|K.Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Pujols 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Thaiss 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Texas
|000
|001
|020_3
|7
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|0
a-struck out for Trevino in the 8th.
LOB_Texas 10, Los Angeles 4. 2B_W.Calhoun (10), Kiner-Falefa (10), Ohtani (17), K.Calhoun (26). RBIs_Solak (3), Kiner-Falefa 2 (18).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (DeShields, Kiner-Falefa, Andrus, Odor); Los Angeles 1 (Pujols). RISP_Texas 2 for 11; Los Angeles 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Forsythe, K.Calhoun, Simmons. GIDP_K.Calhoun, Simmons.
DP_Texas 2 (Forsythe, Trevino, Forsythe; Andrus, Solak, Forsythe).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clase
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|17
|3.97
|Jurado, W, 7-10
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|5.19
|Montero, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|1.42
|Leclerc, S, 9-13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|4.13
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sandoval
|5
|
|1
|0
|0
|3
|9
|84
|5.24
|Del Pozo, L, 1-1
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|13
|4.50
|Middleton
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Buttrey
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|3.71
|Bedrosian
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|14
|3.23
|Ramirez
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|3.38
|Garcia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|4.70
Inherited runners-scored_Middleton 2-1, Ramirez 1-0. WP_Jurado.
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:55. A_37,535 (45,050).
