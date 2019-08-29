Texas 3, L.A. Angels 0

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 7 3 6 14 Choo rf 3 0 0 0 2 2 .268 Santana dh 5 0 0 0 0 5 .292 Andrus ss 3 1 0 0 2 1 .275 W.Calhoun lf 4 0 2 0 1 0 .290 Solak 2b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .357 Forsythe 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .226 Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .230 DeShields cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252 Trevino c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .190 a-Odor ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .193 Mathis c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .164

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 0 3 0 3 5 Goodwin cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Fletcher 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .286 Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .297 Upton lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .207 K.Calhoun rf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .240 Pujols 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .245 Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Thaiss 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .190 Smith c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .231

Texas 000 001 020_3 7 0 Los Angeles 000 000 000_0 3 0

a-struck out for Trevino in the 8th.

LOB_Texas 10, Los Angeles 4. 2B_W.Calhoun (10), Kiner-Falefa (10), Ohtani (17), K.Calhoun (26). RBIs_Solak (3), Kiner-Falefa 2 (18).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (DeShields, Kiner-Falefa, Andrus, Odor); Los Angeles 1 (Pujols). RISP_Texas 2 for 11; Los Angeles 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Forsythe, K.Calhoun, Simmons. GIDP_K.Calhoun, Simmons.

DP_Texas 2 (Forsythe, Trevino, Forsythe; Andrus, Solak, Forsythe).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Clase 1 1 0 0 2 0 17 3.97 Jurado, W, 7-10 6 2 0 0 1 1 66 5.19 Montero, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 1.42 Leclerc, S, 9-13 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 4.13

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sandoval 5 1 0 0 3 9 84 5.24 Del Pozo, L, 1-1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 13 4.50 Middleton 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 14 0.00 Buttrey 1 1 0 0 1 1 23 3.71 Bedrosian 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 14 3.23 Ramirez 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 9 3.38 Garcia 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 4.70

Inherited runners-scored_Middleton 2-1, Ramirez 1-0. WP_Jurado.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:55. A_37,535 (45,050).

