Texas 3, L.A. Angels 0

August 29, 2019 1:16 am
 
Texas Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 28 0 3 0
Choo rf 3 0 0 0 Goodwin cf 4 0 0 0
Santana dh 5 0 0 0 Fletcher 2b 3 0 0 0
Andrus ss 3 1 0 0 Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0
W.Calhoun lf 4 0 2 0 Upton lf 3 0 0 0
Solak 2b 3 1 2 1 K.Calhoun rf 3 0 2 0
Forsythe 1b 4 1 1 0 Pujols 1b 2 0 0 0
Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 0 1 2 Simmons ss 3 0 0 0
DeShields cf 4 0 0 0 Thaiss 3b 3 0 0 0
Trevino c 3 0 1 0 Smith c 3 0 0 0
a-Odor ph 1 0 0 0
Mathis c 0 0 0 0
Texas 000 001 020 3
Los Angeles 000 000 000 0

DP_Texas 2, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Texas 10, Los Angeles 4. 2B_W.Calhoun (10), Kiner-Falefa (10), Ohtani (17), K.Calhoun (26).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Clase 1 1 0 0 2 0
Jurado, W, 7-10 6 2 0 0 1 1
Montero, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 2
Leclerc, S, 9-13 1 0 0 0 0 2
Los Angeles
Sandoval 5 1 0 0 3 9
Del Pozo, L, 1-1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1
Middleton 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Buttrey 1 1 0 0 1 1
Bedrosian 1-3 3 2 2 0 0
Ramirez 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Garcia 1 0 0 0 1 1

WP_Jurado.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:55. A_37,535 (45,050).

