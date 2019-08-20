Texas 3, L.A. Angels 2

Los Angeles Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 2 7 2 Totals 38 3 8 2 Fletcher 3b-ss 5 1 1 0 Choo rf 4 0 0 0 Trout cf 5 0 0 0 Santana 1b 5 0 3 1 Ohtani dh 5 0 3 1 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 Upton lf 3 0 0 0 W.Calhoun lf 4 0 1 0 Bemboom c 1 0 0 0 DeShields cf 1 1 1 0 Pujols 1b 5 0 2 0 Odor dh 5 0 0 0 Goodwin rf-lf 4 1 1 1 Forsythe 3b 4 0 1 0 Rengifo 2b 4 0 0 0 Solak 2b 5 1 1 1 Tovar ss 3 0 0 0 Heineman cf-lf 2 0 0 0 Thaiss ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Trevino c 3 1 1 0 Stassi c 1 0 0 0 Pence ph 1 0 0 0 K.Calhoun ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Mathis c 0 0 0 0

Los Angeles 000 000 011 00 — 2 Texas 000 020 000 01 — 3

E_Pujols (4). DP_Los Angeles 1, Texas 1. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Texas 8. 2B_Pujols (15), Ohtani (16), Trevino (1). HR_Goodwin (12), Solak (1). SB_DeShields (19).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Barria 5 5 2 2 1 4 Del Pozo 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Bard 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 0 1 Robles 1 1 0 0 1 1 Buttrey L,6-6 2-3 1 1 0 1 1

Texas Burke 6 4 0 0 2 4 Martin H,4 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Kelley H,5 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 Leclerc BS,8-12 1 1 1 1 0 2 Clase W,1-2 2 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Bard (Heineman).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:36. A_15,638 (49,115).

