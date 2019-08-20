Texas 3, L.A. Angels 2

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|38
|3
|8
|2
|
|Fletcher 3b-ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Choo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trout cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|
|Ohtani dh
|5
|0
|3
|1
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Upton lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bemboom c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|DeShields cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Pujols 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Odor dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goodwin rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Forsythe 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Solak 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Tovar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heineman cf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thaiss ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trevino c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Stassi c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pence ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Calhoun ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mathis c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|011
|00
|—
|2
|Texas
|000
|020
|000
|01
|—
|3
E_Pujols (4). DP_Los Angeles 1, Texas 1. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Texas 8. 2B_Pujols (15), Ohtani (16), Trevino (1). HR_Goodwin (12), Solak (1). SB_DeShields (19).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Barria
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Del Pozo
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bard
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bedrosian
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Robles
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Buttrey L,6-6
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Burke
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Martin H,4
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kelley H,5
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Leclerc BS,8-12
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Clase W,1-2
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Bard (Heineman).
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:36. A_15,638 (49,115).
