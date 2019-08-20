Texas 3, L.A. Angels 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|2
|7
|2
|2
|12
|
|Fletcher 3b-ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Trout cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.297
|Ohtani dh
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.307
|Upton lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.215
|Bemboom c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.105
|Pujols 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Goodwin rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.282
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Tovar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|b-Thaiss ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Stassi c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.032
|a-K.Calhoun ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|3
|8
|2
|4
|8
|
|Choo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Santana 1b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.308
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.279
|W.Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|DeShields cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Odor dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|Forsythe 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Solak 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Heineman cf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.143
|Trevino c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|c-Pence ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Mathis c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.164
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|011
|00_2
|7
|1
|Texas
|000
|020
|000
|01_3
|8
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Stassi in the 8th. b-struck out for Tovar in the 9th. c-struck out for Trevino in the 10th.
E_Pujols (4). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Texas 8. 2B_Pujols (15), Ohtani (16), Trevino (1). HR_Goodwin (12), off Leclerc; Solak (1), off Barria. RBIs_Ohtani (54), Goodwin (35), Solak (1), Santana (59). SB_DeShields (19). CS_Andrus (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Goodwin, Pujols, Upton); Texas 1 (Andrus). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 3; Texas 1 for 3.
GIDP_Upton, Trevino.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Tovar, Rengifo, Pujols); Texas 1 (Forsythe, Solak, Santana).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Barria
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|77
|6.35
|Del Pozo
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.00
|Bard
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|5.29
|Bedrosian
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.90
|Robles
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.81
|Buttrey, L, 6-6
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|13
|3.66
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burke
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|99
|0.00
|Martin, H, 4
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|4.86
|Kelley, H, 5
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|4.15
|Leclerc, BS, 8-12
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|4.28
|Clase, W, 1-2
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|3.72
HBP_Bard (Heineman).
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:36. A_15,638 (49,115).
