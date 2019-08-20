Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Texas 3, L.A. Angels 2

August 20, 2019 5:04 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 2 7 2 2 12
Fletcher 3b-ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .284
Trout cf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .297
Ohtani dh 5 0 3 1 0 0 .307
Upton lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .215
Bemboom c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .105
Pujols 1b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .247
Goodwin rf-lf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .282
Rengifo 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Tovar ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .203
b-Thaiss ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .194
Stassi c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .032
a-K.Calhoun ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 3 8 2 4 8
Choo rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .270
Santana 1b 5 0 3 1 0 0 .308
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 1 2 .279
W.Calhoun lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .291
DeShields cf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .257
Odor dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .203
Forsythe 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .234
Solak 2b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .250
Heineman cf-lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .143
Trevino c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .206
c-Pence ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .299
Mathis c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .164
Los Angeles 000 000 011 00_2 7 1
Texas 000 020 000 01_3 8 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Stassi in the 8th. b-struck out for Tovar in the 9th. c-struck out for Trevino in the 10th.

E_Pujols (4). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Texas 8. 2B_Pujols (15), Ohtani (16), Trevino (1). HR_Goodwin (12), off Leclerc; Solak (1), off Barria. RBIs_Ohtani (54), Goodwin (35), Solak (1), Santana (59). SB_DeShields (19). CS_Andrus (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Goodwin, Pujols, Upton); Texas 1 (Andrus). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 3; Texas 1 for 3.

GIDP_Upton, Trevino.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Tovar, Rengifo, Pujols); Texas 1 (Forsythe, Solak, Santana).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Barria 5 5 2 2 1 4 77 6.35
Del Pozo 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 0.00
Bard 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 28 5.29
Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.90
Robles 1 1 0 0 1 1 15 2.81
Buttrey, L, 6-6 2-3 1 1 0 1 1 13 3.66
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Burke 6 4 0 0 2 4 99 0.00
Martin, H, 4 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 19 4.86
Kelley, H, 5 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 14 4.15
Leclerc, BS, 8-12 1 1 1 1 0 2 21 4.28
Clase, W, 1-2 2 0 0 0 0 2 26 3.72

HBP_Bard (Heineman).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:36. A_15,638 (49,115).

