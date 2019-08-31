Listen Live Sports

Texas 3, Seattle 2

August 31, 2019 11:38 pm
 
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 9 2 2 6
Smith rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .241
Lopes lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .265
Nola c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270
Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .251
Murphy dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .283
Vogelbach 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .214
Moore ss 3 1 2 0 1 0 .207
Gordon 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .274
Broxton cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .122
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 5 3 2 6
Choo rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263
Andrus ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .275
Calhoun lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .275
Solak dh 4 1 0 1 0 1 .325
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .191
Forsythe 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .228
Santana ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .289
Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .233
DeShields cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Trevino c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Seattle 010 001 000_2 9 1
Texas 001 000 002_3 5 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-intentionally walked for Forsythe in the 9th.

E_Gordon (9), DeShields (4). LOB_Seattle 7, Texas 6. 2B_Moore (11), Murphy (12), Trevino (4), Andrus 2 (26). RBIs_Gordon (29), Vogelbach (70), Andrus (61), Solak (4), Kiner-Falefa (20). SB_Smith (39). CS_Moore 2 (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Seager, Broxton); Texas 1 (Calhoun). RISP_Seattle 2 for 6; Texas 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Calhoun.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Milone 5 3 1 1 1 4 81 4.90
Wisler H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.50
Guilbeau H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 1.42
Bass H,5 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.40
Magill L,2-2 BS,4-6 1-3 2 2 1 1 0 10 4.02
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Burke 6 7 2 2 1 2 95 1.50
J.Hernández 2 1-3 2 0 0 1 3 44 0.00
Clase W,2-2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.46

Inherited runners-scored_Clase 2-0. IBB_off Magill (Santana).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:49. A_33,668 (49,115).

