Texas 3, Seattle 2

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|2
|2
|6
|
|Smith rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Lopes lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Nola c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Murphy dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Vogelbach 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.214
|Moore ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Broxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.122
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|2
|6
|
|Choo rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Solak dh
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.325
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Forsythe 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Santana ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|DeShields cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Trevino c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Seattle
|010
|001
|000_2
|9
|1
|Texas
|001
|000
|002_3
|5
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-intentionally walked for Forsythe in the 9th.
E_Gordon (9), DeShields (4). LOB_Seattle 7, Texas 6. 2B_Moore (11), Murphy (12), Trevino (4), Andrus 2 (26). RBIs_Gordon (29), Vogelbach (70), Andrus (61), Solak (4), Kiner-Falefa (20). SB_Smith (39). CS_Moore 2 (9).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Seager, Broxton); Texas 1 (Calhoun). RISP_Seattle 2 for 6; Texas 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Calhoun.
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Milone
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|81
|4.90
|Wisler H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.50
|Guilbeau H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1.42
|Bass H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.40
|Magill L,2-2 BS,4-6
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|10
|4.02
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burke
|6
|
|7
|2
|2
|1
|2
|95
|1.50
|J.Hernández
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|44
|0.00
|Clase W,2-2
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.46
Inherited runners-scored_Clase 2-0. IBB_off Magill (Santana).
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:49. A_33,668 (49,115).
