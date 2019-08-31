Texas 3, Seattle 2

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 9 2 2 6 Smith rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .241 Lopes lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .265 Nola c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .251 Murphy dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .283 Vogelbach 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .214 Moore ss 3 1 2 0 1 0 .207 Gordon 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .274 Broxton cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .122

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 5 3 2 6 Choo rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263 Andrus ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .275 Calhoun lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .275 Solak dh 4 1 0 1 0 1 .325 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .191 Forsythe 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .228 Santana ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .289 Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .233 DeShields cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Trevino c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .250

Seattle 010 001 000_2 9 1 Texas 001 000 002_3 5 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-intentionally walked for Forsythe in the 9th.

E_Gordon (9), DeShields (4). LOB_Seattle 7, Texas 6. 2B_Moore (11), Murphy (12), Trevino (4), Andrus 2 (26). RBIs_Gordon (29), Vogelbach (70), Andrus (61), Solak (4), Kiner-Falefa (20). SB_Smith (39). CS_Moore 2 (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Seager, Broxton); Texas 1 (Calhoun). RISP_Seattle 2 for 6; Texas 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Calhoun.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Milone 5 3 1 1 1 4 81 4.90 Wisler H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.50 Guilbeau H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 1.42 Bass H,5 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.40 Magill L,2-2 BS,4-6 1-3 2 2 1 1 0 10 4.02

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Burke 6 7 2 2 1 2 95 1.50 J.Hernández 2 1-3 2 0 0 1 3 44 0.00 Clase W,2-2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.46

Inherited runners-scored_Clase 2-0. IBB_off Magill (Santana).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:49. A_33,668 (49,115).

